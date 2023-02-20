There’s nothing like the energy in the Bryce Jordan Center during THON Weekend, and that is something I tried to cherish as I spent my last one as a Penn State student.

I remember my first THON like it was yesterday. I stood with my service sorority I belonged to my freshman year for over 30 hours in the BJC stands.

I sobbed during the Final Four. I was so delirious, and all I wanted to do was hug the people around me because we were all there for one reason, and we cared so deeply about raising money for pediatric cancer and cancer research.

It’s weird to look back on that moment and see how much I’ve changed from being a part of a greek organization and helping to fundraise, to covering THON for The Daily Collegian, which I have grown to love even more.

During the pandemic, I covered THON in our little office space and watched the fundraiser unfold while everyone was at home. It was a breath of fresh air when THON 2022 was back in the BJC.

I spent the majority of the weekend covering the events that unfolded. With barely any sleep and excitement rushing through me, I talked with THON families to hear their stories, and I also ate a grilled cheese sandwich at 4 a.m. — a wild weekend to say the least.

Now it's THON Weekend 2023, and while I’ve signed up for way too many shifts editing this year, I’ve loved every bit of it no matter how busy or stressed I was.

I couldn’t imagine what it's like for dancers. I’ve never danced myself, but I’m friends with dancers and former dancers, and I admire them extremely.

However, I admire cancer survivors, their families and the families of those who lost their battle with cancer even more.

It's important to recognize and be aware of the world around you because you have no idea what someone might be going through or what a family might be going through.

It's almost unfathomable until you actually live through cancer or have seen someone go through cancer.

You have to see it from the family’s perspective and the person’s perspective. Put yourself in their shoes.

Nothing compares to losing a parent or a child, no matter the circumstances, especially to cancer.

Grief is a real thing, especially during THON and everyday lives, and I don’t think we recognize enough those who’ve survived cancer, the ones who’ve died from it and the ones who grieve.

That’s why this weekend is important.

As someone among many who may be grieving a loved one(s), make sure to recognize that grief, and make the most of life because it can be gone in a split second.

I think that’s a big motivation behind why dancers dance, and that’s one of the big motivations behind why I love covering THON. You are doing it to help people and make a difference for those who need it.

I ask Penn State seniors to take it all in and reflect, whether that be during THON or your individual college journeys, because college is going to be over before you know it.

It’s weird that it's my last time experiencing THON as a student because I didn’t think college or my life would fly by so fast. It’s very sad, yet has allowed me to sit back and think about how grateful I am for everything.

Even with the hours of no sleep or no sitting, the whole thing is worth it in the end, and I hope seniors or whoever reads this realizes that.

From giggling at 5 a.m. to dancing with some of my favorite people in the world to covering a great cause, I hope I never forget the memories I’ve made on press row and with my friends during THON Weekend 2023.

