Though this year’s THON may be the first in-person iteration for Penn State’s freshmen and sophomores, it is a “bittersweet” capstone for some of the 46-hour dance marathon’s more experienced seniors.

After four years, lately caught dealing with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, THON’s seniors shared some of their favorite moments and reflected as their efforts culminated in this year's “Spark Endless Light” themed event.

Sadie Bagdasian, a THON Public Relations captain, has been involved with the dance marathon in some capacity since her freshman year. In her final year, she said she is “trying to soak in every moment.”

“I learned a lot from going between regular [THON] to virtual to back to now, which honestly feels so normal despite the masks, which is great,” Bagdasian (senior-public relations) said.

Initially hearing about THON through word-of-mouth talk, Bagdasian said, when she looks back at the last four years, she is “proud and happy.”

Eight years in, Annie Princivalle said she has “already cried like eight times” about her final THON.

A member of an Independent Dancer Couple, she said she participated in her high school’s Mini-THON for four years before choosing to attend Penn State for another four dance marathons.

Glad to be back in the Bryce Jordan Center, Princivalle (senior-graphic design) said she can see the “real impact” she made on people’s lives in her last dance.

“I think experiencing THON virtually and THON in person makes me appreciate it a lot more,” she said. “Being in person is just a surreal experience, especially from a dancer perspective.”

Hoping to work as a production designer for a magazine, Princivalle said she will remain involved in THON even after graduation. She said she will join the Dance Marathon Alumni Interest Group, a large collection of graduates who aid financially and practically in THON’s production each year.

Also hoping to get involved in DMAIG, Paige Thomas said she has been involved in THON since her freshman year. Thomas said she also carries on the family legacy of her father, who danced in THON previously.

The digital marketing captain said helping on the floor of her first THON and seeing Mason Ramsey, a young artist who became popular after yodeling in a Walmart, perform at the BJC were particularly memorable experiences.

“It’s definitely sad, but it’s also exciting,” Thomas (senior-advertising) said. “I’m excited to see how I can carry on my mission for THON post-grad.”

Anastasia Leone is also hoping to remain connected to the mission of THON after her graduation, though in a different way. The dancer from the Alpha Omicron Pi sorority said she hopes to become an oncological nurse in the future.

Initially becoming involved with the dance marathon to learn how to connect with potential future patients, the mission of THON has become all the more relevant to her after her young cousin was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease, she said.

Leone (senior-biobehavioral health) said the past four years have blown by, and she remembers her first THON “like it was yesterday.”

“It’s just nice to have everyone back together in the BJC and get this experience in my senior year one last time,” Leone said.

One of seven dancers representing the Phi Chi Theta co-ed business fraternity, Brinn Albrecht, said her last THON is “bittersweet.”

Also involved with the dance marathon all four years of her Penn State career, Albrecht said getting the opportunity to meet a THON family permanently changed her view of the event.

“Our three THON families are super close to our hearts, and then meeting one of them, one of the children, just changed my life,” Albrecht (senior-media studies) said. “So ever since then, I’ve become extremely passionate about it.”

Masked but still smiling, Albrecht said she was happy at her final THON and “running on adrenaline.”

“I honestly think this is the thing I’ll take with me for forever,” she said. “This weekend has already been so great.”