Despite their distance from University Park, Penn State’s commonwealth campuses will celebrate THON 2022 in the Bryce Jordan Center, dancing with the local participants.

THON is the world's largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer, and this year is the 50th THON.

In addition to sending their own dancers to THON, the commonwealth campuses have prepared for the event through hosting their own fundraisers and events.

The Overall Chair of Berks Benefitting THON Kaitlin Wagner said the organization held a karaoke night on Monday as well as “Dancer Dessert Day” on Wednesday.

“At our dining hall all day, all five of our dancers’ favorite desserts are going to be available at the dining hall,” Wagner (senior-elementary education) said. “I picked blueberry cheesecake, I think it’s a great choice.”

Penn State Behrend’s organization held a bowling event last week, which was its final fundraiser before THON. In addition, Behrend held a “Dancer Send-Off” on Saturday.

Public Relations Chair Jordan Belfiore said the Behrend organization has been keeping its Instagram page active in the countdown to THON.

“We're posting each of our dancers, and then the link to their DonorDrives. That way, if [students] or alumni want to donate, they can,” Belfiore (senior-marketing) said. “My day-to-day [right now] looks like trying to get some hype for THON, and then for THON Weekend, I'll be on the Instagram [page] from the floor.”

Belfiore said for commonwealth campuses, “a lot of students actually don’t know what THON is, but we have a pretty good following.”

Behrend is sending five dancers to THON this weekend, with Penn State Mont Alto sending three.

Primary Chair for Mont Alto Layken Barrows said she has found aspects of being a satellite campus involved in THON to be “very stressful.”

“The communication between [University Park] and the commonwealth [is] sometimes a gray area, and it's hard to relay the information,” Barrows (junior-nursing) said. “We have great liaisons, though. So we can always go to them with anything.”

Fellow Primary Chair for Mont Alto Raylee Gibbons said working with all of the “nitty gritty details” surrounding the coronavirus has been “a little challenging.”

“One [challenge] that Layken and I are still combating is the ever-changing COVID policies,” Gibbons (junior-human development) said. “Our job as primaries is to relay all the information that UP sends to us and [to] make sure that our organization members and fellow staff members are all aware of what's going on.”

Barrows also said “it’s hard to keep up” with the various policies put in place for THON.

However, Gibbons is “super excited” for THON to be back in person. And, Belfiore described the energy of an in-person THON as “insane.”

“It's something that's unmatched in any kind of atmosphere. I say the closest thing to it would possibly be a White Out game, but I think THON is still way more hype than that,” Belfiore said. “The whole 46 hours on the floor is gonna be a little intimidating, but I'm excited.”

With this being Wagner’s senior year, she said her time with THON has been “really great.”

“It's bittersweet that my college era is coming to a close in spring, but it's not over,” Wagner said. “The THON journey doesn't end here.”

