With the arrival of Penn State's THON Weekend 2022, the university released the parking and traffic changes in place Friday through Sunday.

Thursday night to 8 p.m. Friday, there will be about 100 parking spots closed near Stadium West at the southeast corner of the lot by the Penn State All-Sports Museum.

The entire Stadium West lot will be closed from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday and from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Those arriving during those times will need to park in Jordan East, Porter North and Porter South, the release said.

A small part of the Jordan East lot will be reserved Friday to Sunday for THON families, and a small part of the lot near the Multi-Sport Facility will be used from 1 p.m Saturday through Sunday for THON dancer pickup, according to the release.

Across from the Penn State All-Sports Museum, ADA parking will be available at the Jordan East section.

Parking for the Four Diamond families will be in the Orange L lot and a small middle section of the Jordan East lot through Sunday.

Part of University Drive from Hastings Road to Curtin Road will be closed from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, and Curtin Road will be intermittently closed from 3:45 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

Additionally, Dauer Drive will be closed from 3:45 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the end of THON.

For full parking and traffic details, people can visit the THON Weekend Interactive Map here.

