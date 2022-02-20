Different Penn State organizations took the stands and the floor for THON 2022 with different kinds of T-shirts and fun outfits.

There was a wave of color across the Bryce Jordan Center as the various organizations represented their THON families with different meanings behind their clothing.

“We want to be as loud as possible this whole weekend and keep up the energy because our kids are everything to us,” Sigma Kappa member Jackie Dye said.

Dye (sophomore-telecommunications) said the sorority partnered with Fiji, and their theme was inspired by the movie “Monsters, Inc.”

The pink T-shirts they wore had a scream meter canister from the movie on them to represent the idea of being as loud as possible during THON.

Jacqueline Thomann is also a member of Sigma Kappa and said she enjoyed the theme this year. She said it was “incredibly fun,” and the energy of THON is “so unmatched.”

“Meeting everyone again has been the best part,” Thomann (junior-secondary education) said. “This is my first time in the BJC since 2020.”

The sorority Alpha Phi wore purple T-shirts this weekend and had a “fantasy” theme for THON.

Kendall Kutzavitch walked around the BJC and cheered in the stands in a crown and fairy wings. Other members of the group wore crowns as well.

“Fairytales give us something to believe in and hope for a happy ending,” Kutzavitch (freshman-international politics) said. “These kids, we are giving them their fairytale and a reason to hope for that happy ending.”

Shirts in the BJC were very different — including a Minecraft shirt that said “Building a Cancer Free Home," as well as jungle- and Batman-themed shirts.

Jamie Rowley wore a Spongebob-themed shirt for Phi Kappa Sigma — aka Skulls — who partnered with Orchesis for THON.

Their families, who could not make it to THON this year, picked out the theme for the shirt and the letters in the stands, according to Rowley, and he said it was “really inspirational” to represent the families.

“It was all from our kids,” Rowley (sophomore-finance) said. “They just really wanted to do that theme. Hopefully next year, the families can be here without masks. At least it’s in person. I hope our families can come in the spring to visit us and visit the letters.”

Throughout the BJC, there were people suiting various outfits besides T-shirts. There were capes, taco hats, firemen helmets and more on the floor.

Derian Anderson, who is involved in the THON organization A-7, showed up to the BJC dressed as the pope.

“Within the organization, I am known as ‘Pope’ occasionally just from Halloween weekend," Anderson (sophomore-actuarial science) said, "and I figured everybody is tired, and I’m wide awake. They need something to talk about.”

Anderson said people stopped him at his first in-person THON to take pictures with him.

“I am just glad I am making people’s days,” Anderson said. “THON is exactly how I thought it would be and more.”

