Homecoming Parade, Lion

The Nittany Lion points at the crowd as they chant, "We want the Lion!" during the the Penn State Homecoming Parade as it moves down College Avenue on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.

 Nick Eickhoff

During Saturday morning of THON in the Bryce Jordan Center, Penn State Homecoming announced its 2022 theme will be "One Community, Forever a Home."

Penn State Homecoming's Executive Committee members were introduced on the stage, and a video played prior to the announcement.

"We come from every corner of the globe and speak hundreds of languages," the committee said. "We are Penn State — our community welcomes all with open arms."

