During Saturday morning of THON in the Bryce Jordan Center, Penn State Homecoming announced its 2022 theme will be "One Community, Forever a Home."
Penn State Homecoming's Executive Committee members were introduced on the stage, and a video played prior to the announcement.
"We come from every corner of the globe and speak hundreds of languages," the committee said. "We are Penn State — our community welcomes all with open arms."
MORE THON COVERAGE
THON organization leaders discuss ‘strength, power, ambition, sacrifice, fight, will’ of sign designs
A facet of the Penn State THON experience is the signs held by the many organizations lining…