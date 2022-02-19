During Saturday morning of THON in the Bryce Jordan Center, Penn State Homecoming announced its 2022 theme will be "One Community, Forever a Home."

Penn State Homecoming's Executive Committee members were introduced on the stage, and a video played prior to the announcement.

"We come from every corner of the globe and speak hundreds of languages," the committee said. "We are Penn State — our community welcomes all with open arms."

