Anyone who visits the Bryce Jordan Center during THON Weekend will surely notice the giant heads floating across the crowd.

These heads are held in support of some of the 667 dancers as they experience fatigue for the full 46 hours of THON.

THON, in its 50th installment, is the world’s largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer.

Abby Berry was one of the students in attendance on Saturday who wanted to show support. She was holding up the head of her club’s director of student affairs.

“He’s done a lot for us, and he’s given us a lot of knowledge about THON,” Berry said (freshman-nursing).

Various club sports were also in attendance, encouraging their teammates. Brendan Riccialdi was one of the sign-holders.

He and his group had three signs, honoring Gwen Plevyak and Kathleen Steckbeck from club field hockey and Ian Tracy from club baseball, according to Riccialdi (senior-broadcast journalism).

“They’re our three dancers, and we wanted them to be able to see us from down there, to know that we’re supporting them,” Riccialdi said. “They’ve been involved with THON for a long time with us, and it was good to be able to get them down there.”

As well as providing support, Riccialdi and his peers said they also wanted the dancers to get a “quick laugh” out of the oversized heads.

“It helps boost their spirits,” Ryan Hodinko (senior-telecommunications), another club athlete who attended THON, said.

Yet, dancers aren’t the only ones losing sleep at THON.

“I went home for a little bit, but I was here from 6 o’clock yesterday until 1,” Riccialdi said. “I just came back this morning at 7.”

He said he hopes his dedication will inspire the younger members.

“As seniors, we’re kind of trying to set the tone, get the younger guys to come," Riccialdi said.

Molly Klunk attended THON to support Kendall Zerman, the THON chair of Alpha Delta Pi.

“She’s amazing,” Klunk (junior-health policy and administration) said. “She’s one of my close friends.”

Klunk said she wanted her sign to be visible throughout the event.

“I’ve been trying to hold it up the whole time so she knows we’re thinking about her,” she said.

She said she hoped the signs scattered throughout the BJC would encourage the dancers to stay strong and let them know their friends are “rooting for them.”

The dancers from Phi Chi Theta were also represented with posters of their heads. Natalie Downey was one of the sign-holders in attendance.

Downey agreed that supporters in the stands can help jolt dancers throughout the 46 hours.

“I think it definitely boosts their mood a little bit. A lot of them look up like, ‘Where’s my head?’” Downey said. “It gives them a little bit of energy.”

Michael Steinetz was in the crowd representing Phi Gamma Nu, a professional development organization. He held the head of dancer Katie Bartlett.

“I try to energize our dancers as much as possible. I don’t know if they can hear me, but I’m always screaming their names and dancing my heart out,” Steinetz (junior-marketing) said. “I just love this organization and THON.”

