For THON Weekend 2023, various changes to parking and traffic will be in place from Feb. 16-19, according to a release.

THON is the world's largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer.

Stadium West

Around 100 spaces will be closed near the Penn State All-Sports Museum Thursday night through 8 p.m. on Friday.

The entire Stadium West lot will be closed from noon to 4:30 pm. Friday and Saturday. Vehicles already parked will not be required to move. However, those who will be arriving during those hours must park in Jordan East, Porter North or Porter South.

Jordan East

A section in the middle of the lot will be reserved for THON families parking from Friday through Sunday.

A section in the south end of the lot near the Indoor Multi-Sport Facility will be reserved from 1 p.m. Saturday through Sunday for dancer pick-up.

ADA parking

ADA parking will be available in the section of Jordan East across from the All-Sports Museum.

Four Diamond Family parking

The Orange L parking area and a small section in the middle of Jordan East will be reserved for Four Diamond Family parking through Sunday.

Traffic restrictions

Due to the multiple events occurring over THON Weekend, people are encouraged to avoid driving in this area.

The following roadways will be temporarily closed on Friday:

Curtin Road from University Drive to the entrance of Jordan East will be closed from 3 p.m. to around 7 p.m.

University Drive from Hastings Road to Curtin Road will be closed from 3:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Dauer Drive from Commuter Drive to University Drive will be closed from 3:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Daurer Drive from Commuter Drive to University Drive will be closed from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday for THON departure.

Transit impacts

The Centre Area Transportation Authority will be operating on its normal weekend schedule during THON weekend but expect possible delays throughout the weekend due to road closures.

The Campus Shuttle will continue to operate on its normal schedule on Friday but delays are possible due to THON road closures.

Map and contact information

Visit the interactive THON Weekend map for guidance on parking throughout the weekend.

For more information on event parking, email or call 814-865-1436.

