This past year, small businesses have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. However, that hasn’t hindered some business owners’ giving spirit.

Nicole Hart, owner of Hart2Hart Gifts, is a member of a group of 16 small businesses that raises money collectively for THON. Her business sells denim clothing and other gifts, which she started in January 2020.

Hart, a Penn State marketing alumna who graduated in 2008, said out of the 16 businesses that contribute, eight of them are managed by Penn State alumni.

This is the first year the coalition of small businesses is giving to THON. It has raised over $3,000 in a three-day period from Feb. 1-4, according to Hart. The fundraiser was a joint giveaway where each small business donated a product and promoted the giveaway prize on their social media pages. The small businesses asked people to donate a minimum of $5 to be entered to win the prize package worth over $830.

Hart said one of the reasons she chose to use her business to give back to THON is her personal connection to Penn State and as a parent.

“Being a mom now, I just can’t imagine the emotional and financial aspect of having a child with cancer,” Hart said.

Hart said she has also contributed portions of her business sales to THON.

According to Hart, one of the other small business owners in the group compared the fundraiser to the THON canning trips they would take when they attended Penn State.

“This is sort of what we’re doing now as small businesses and as moms,” Hart said.

Hart said she started going to THON when she was 14 with a cousin who attended Penn State, which she said inspired her to attend the university. She’s been involved in or contributing to THON for 15 years now.

Another small business owner who contributes to the group is Jaclyn Loughner, owner of Party with SOL — an events planning company based in New Jersey. Loughner, an elementary education major from the class of 2007, has been contributing to THON for 16 years.

Loughner said she wanted to use her platform as a small business to give back to THON. Like Hart, Loughner was active in THON during her time at Penn State, which added to her interest in giving back.

“This is the least that we could do,” Loughner said. “Experiencing [THON] yourself was unlike anything else I have ever experienced in my entire life.”

Laura Goldstein is another one of the 15 business owners who contributes to THON. Goldstein, who isn’t a Penn State alumna, owns Leia Elana Designs — a hand-designed jewelry company in New Jersey.

Goldstein said she wanted to get involved with THON after a friend of hers had a child who died from pediatric cancer.

Goldstein said social media and the internet helped spread the word about THON, which is how she discovered the organization. She said social media has allowed her to spread THON to others who also aren’t connected to Penn State.

“This cause really means a lot to me.”