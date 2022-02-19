When several thousand people get together, one thing is always certain — they’re going to talk, and they’re going to talk a lot.

With the 50th THON being the first in-person occurrence of the annual event since 2020, students and families packed the Bryce Jordan Center, many of whom hadn’t seen each other in person for quite a while.

From reunions between old friends to meeting new people, people had a lot of tea to spill this year.

Though most people were boring and spoke almost exclusively about the latest drama in their lives — the most recent breakup in their friend group, the annoying neighbors in their dorms or apartments, or the ugly outfit their arch nemesis wore to class the other day — some had some interesting things to say, too.

Here are some phrases overheard in the stands in the middle of the night.

“I love your outfit!”

THON organizations often coordinate their outfits for the big event each year — and this year, they went all out.

From matching decorative, hand-made T-shirts to colored tank tops and street wear, outfits ran the gamut in style and purpose.

But mixing glamor and functionality isn’t always easy, and many students seem to understand that. Compliments on style, design and handiwork became commonplace in the stands as each organization noticed the others’ outfits.

“She looks hot.”

With hundreds of dancers and thousands more members of THON organizations packing the BJC, the temperature increases steadily over the course of the 46-hour dance marathon.

Many of the organizations present in the stands send dancers to the event who they keep track of as they move around the floor of the arena.

On one check up, an organization noted their dancer’s energized demeanor, but they also noticed sweat dripping down her face and soaking through the top of her shirt.

They assumed she’d be fine and went on with their previous conversation.

“I’m not sure if I should wait on my assignments or just try and hand them in.”

Though only the dancers are required to be on their feet and in the BJC for the full 46 hours, many organizations and their members choose to dedicate themselves to the 46-hour dance marathon, too.

Standing and dancing for nearly two days straight leaves little room for studying and homework.

One organization member could be overheard early Saturday morning discussing the assignments she had due during THON weekend, worrying about how she would get them in on time — or if she would complete them at all.

“Come on, let’s do laps!”

Some THON dancers and organization members attempt to stay awake by keeping active during the 46-hour event.

Dancing to songs, the line dance or walking around the floor are popular options, but some choose to go the extra step and walk around the BJC.

As a couple exited the stands Saturday morning, they were overheard contemplating walking laps around the BJC’s concourse — a real attempt to get their steps in.

“Yeah, I just had to down the coffee.”

Staying awake for a full 46 hours is generally beyond the scope of a natural sleep schedule — so some THON participants resort to various methods of staying awake during the weekend event.

Many choose to stand with the dancers and move around to keep the blood flowing through their systems. Others choose to eat food at regular intervals, taking many snack breaks throughout the weekend.

And others still choose to stay awake with caffeine and purchase coffee from concessions in the BJC in an attempt to stay awake.

One can only hope the coffee doesn’t back up the bathroom lines.

“You lost your ID?” “I don’t know where it is.”

With thousands of people lining the stands of the BJC, personal space can be hard to come by for many organization members.

Various bags, blankets and other personal belongings litter the floor of the stands — items to aid organization members or dancers in their 46-hour endeavor.

But with so many people moving around, things can get kicked around, dropped and lost.

In one part of the stands, a few organization members were overheard discussing the loss of one member’s Penn State ID card.

Apparently, she had taken it with her somewhere and forgotten what she did next.

“You hear that song?”

One aspect of THON that's nearly as consistent as the chatter in the stands and on the floor is the music — be it live or via a playlist hooked up to the BJC’s speakers.

And 46 hours allows for a lot of different songs to be played.

Walking around the BJC during the big event, songs were one of the most prevalent conversation topics as participants discussed hearing their favorite artists or complained about not hearing them enough.

Some people just can’t go a day without listening to their current musical obsession.