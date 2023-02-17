A lot can happen in 365 days.

Each year, THON Dancer Relations Captains are tasked with leading a new “Line Dance” every hour during THON Weekend. The dance incorporates various events, people and trends from the past year.

THON is the world's largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer.

The Line Dance is a mystery to all before the DR Captains take the stage for the first time. Here are our top 10 predictions for what we’ll see:

Penn State winning the Rose Bowl

It’s been a long time coming for Penn State football’s Rose Bowl win.

Penn State defeated Utah 35-21 in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2.

Undoubtedly, this will be included in the Line Dance lyrics, as well as a potential shoutout to Sean Clifford.

Gumby’s Pizza and Canyon Pizza closures

The Penn State community has encountered a rollercoaster of emotions since the closure and reopening of Canyon Pizza in November.

Little did anyone know, Gumby’s would follow shortly after. Gumby’s Pizza permanently closed in January, breaking the hearts of many — including our very own news editor Nick Stonesifer, who had to take a mental health day after learning of the news.

High gas prices

Gas prices had a dramatic upswing in 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. Prices peaked at an average of over $5 per gallon for regular motor gasoline in June 2022.

Queen Elizabeth II’s death

After hearing the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, many were sad, but most weren’t surprised.

Elizabeth died Sept. 8, 2022 at the age of 96 after 70 years on the throne, according to the Associated Press.

As many of us noticed, Twitter had a field day with her death. We saw some of the funniest content come at England’s expense since 1776.

May Queen Elizabeth II rest in peace, and may she be memorialized in this year’s Line Dance.

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock

The Line Dance would risk a lot with this one by not keeping a certain wife’s name out of our mouths, but it’d be a sin to ignore this major world event — or at least that’s how it seemed to be covered by media outlets.

Will Smith marched on stage at the 2022 Oscars and slapped Chris Rock after he attempted to make a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Media around the world covered this event like it was the start of World War III, and Will earned himself a 10-year ban from the Oscars as a result of the slap, the AP reported.

How a dance move makes its way into the Line Dance as a result of the slap, we may not know. But if it does, we’re anxious to see how.

ChatGPT

Let’s be real: artificial intelligence is taking over the world.

ChatGPT surfaced in November 2022. The software can write and do just about anything, and people have been taking advantage of it — as they should.

Who knows? Maybe the Line Dance lyrics were written by ChatGPT. I guess we’ll find out soon.

Taylor Swift’s Midnights

The icon is back and better than ever.

After dropping her Midnights album, Swift continued to take the world by storm. Her lyrics appeared everywhere — from TikTok to the Senate floor.

It would be a mastermind move if THON incorporates Midnights into the Line Dance.

Elon Musk buys Twitter

“Oh, I wouldn't say free. More like under new management.”

For those who didn’t get the reference, that was from the 2010 movie Megamind. And it’s fitting as our own real-life Megamind, Elon Musk, bought Twitter on Oct. 27, 2022.

Since then, Twitter honestly hasn’t changed too much. But when this first happened, it seemed like free speech and democracy as we knew it were going to crumble.

The Daily Collegian v. Onward State dodgeball tournament invite

Last, but certainly not least, some of the most earth-shattering news in 2023. The Daily Collegian and Onward State are set to duke it out in a dodgeball tournament that’s years in the making.

BREAKING: It's time to settle the debate once and for all.@DailyCollegian is cordially inviting @OnwardState to play us in dodgeball this spring — a historic matchup that's been years in the making.Do you accept, @gabeangieri? — Megan Swift (@mgswift7) January 30, 2023

To say the rivalry between these two outlets is contentious would be a massive understatement. The Collegian and Onward have been chirping back-and-forth on Twitter the past week since Onward couldn’t find a Valentine’s Day date.

The details of the tournament aren’t set in stone quite yet as the powers at be continue to hammer them out. But when they do, sparks will fly and all student media outlets will undoubtedly want to spectate.

Best of luck to Onward staffers — God knows they’re gonna need it.

