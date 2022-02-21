When Penn State THON staple band Go Go Gadjet announced it wouldn’t be performing at THON 2022, the question immediately arose — who would take the iconic performing group’s place?

Go Go Gadjet has performed at THON 13 times with incredible success, so filling the band’s shoes wasn’t going to be an easy task.

But Go Go Retro was prepared.

Ahead of its usually scheduled performance, knowing it wouldn’t be able to perform at THON, the band announced Go Go Retro — a '70s, '80s and '90s cover band — would take its place on the main stage for the final hour of THON.

I must admit, knowing Go Go Gadjet’s reputation, I was skeptical of what Go Go Retro would be able to bring and how it would compare to Go Go Gadjet.

Quite simply, I was blown away.

Go Go Retro started with a cover of “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac, which was quite good.

Then, the band launched into “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen, and that’s when the atmosphere in the Bryce Jordan Center exploded. I thought Freddie Mercury himself had taken the main stage.

Every single note was perfect — not only performed in the style of Queen but also with the flare and character of the modern Go Go Retro.

The voices of the band’s two lead singers coalesced flawlessly, never overpowering one another, creating immaculate harmonies. Each knew perfectly what power their voices held and how to use that power to create the melodies found most often in dreams.

Go Go Retro even features a solo guitarist, who sent the vibes of the BJC into orbit with his skillful shredding.

Yet the most iconic part of Go Go Retro’s performance wasn’t the singing or the instrumentation — it was the band’s ability to hype up the crowd with its sheer personality.

The energy the band was able to elicit was unparalleled and rivals that of the crowd at a Penn State football game. It didn’t need to rely on its music to turn the crowd on — though the music certainly helped. The crowd simply loved the band members.

Between each set, the lead singers would speak to the crowd, expressing their support for THON’s mission or telling the crowd about themselves. The crowd was in love.

And better yet, pair the crowd's love for the band members with the band’s greater-than-flawless rendition of ABBA’s “Dancing Queen,” and, well, there just aren’t words in English or any other language that adequately describe the feeling produced.

Just like ABBA’s song implies through its lyrics, the THONgoers in the BJC were certainly having the time of their lives — and so was I.

