From Joe Jonas to Mason Ramsey, THON usually hosts a variety of performers to create energy and excitement throughout the weekend.

But with the usual 46-hour dance marathon shifting to an entirely virtual format, the tradition of surprise performances is still in question.

Conlan Keefe has participated in THON for the past three years and said the virtual format “puts a damper” on the weekend.

“I was really looking forward to going and seeing who the musical acts are live and in person,” Keefe (senior-supply chain management) said. “It's still cool when stuff like that is virtual, but obviously, it's not the same.”

Abhinav Mamidipaka Mamidipaka said he expects more performers this year. He said he thinks the online format creates more efficiency.

“People can work at different times,” Mamidipaka (junior-computer science) said. “They can work during the night, they can work during the day, whenever they’re comfortable.”

Laura Crawford, a member of Apollo, also thinks the virtual format will allow for more performers.

“I think there might be ways to figure out how to get more [performers], because I feel like it’s convenient that people can do it from wherever,” Crawford (freshman-corporate innovation and entrepreneurship) said. “It doesn’t have to be perfectly scheduled that they have to be in State College [to perform].”

However, Alexandra Anton said she thinks THON and its performers will be more accessible this year.

“I know, personally, I’m not about the whole online vibe,” Anton (junior-accounting) said. “So, I’m probably not going to be at most of the performances and livestream. But, I’m sure a lot of people will find it easier to go because it’s online.”

Nicolas Rovera said he isn’t sure if THON performances will have more or less viewers compared to a typical year.

“With everything being online, there’s some big distance between people — you can make the case that it’s easier to participate,” Rovera (freshman-supply chain management) said. “On the other hand, with it being online [and] morale being genuinely lower than usual, I think there’s also a case to be made for there being a lower amount of participation.”

But, Anton said she is expecting a slight increase in performers if THON has the budget.

Bianca Feiner also said she thinks there will be a decrease in performers due to a lack of money.

Feiner (freshman-theater) said viewers might be deterred from attending THON this year since they are unsure how it will work.

“I don’t think people know what to expect,” Feiner said. “Obviously people think it’ll be a lot different than it was, so it’s probably not appealing to most people.”

Despite the changes, finances are not as much of a concern to Keefe. He referenced the work of the Student Programming Association and how it has been able to get more notable performers since “they don't have to come here and perform for a one night show.”

Keefe said he thinks something similar could happen with THON.

“I would think the budget [for THON] is a little more, because you don't have to put on as much of a grand display at Bryce Jordan Center as you normally do,” Keefe said. “So maybe they'll have a little more money that they'll be able to allot toward a music artist.”

And for donations, Crawford said Apollo has “seen record donations this year,” despite the coronavirus.

“People still wanted to donate for [THON],” Crawford said.

Regardless of the uniqueness of this year’s event, Keefe said “the interest [for THON] is always still there.”

“It’s for a good cause, so it doesn’t hurt to tune in.”

