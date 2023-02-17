Each year, countless students attend Penn State THON; however, as THON Weekend 2023 approaches, some Penn State students have decided not to attend.

THON is the world's largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer.

For Brianna Cook, THON is “not something [she’s] interested in.”

“I don’t have any [alternate] weekend plans,” Cook (freshman-business and psychology) said. She also said she had friends involved in THON.

Fidel Sanchez also said they had friends involved in THON but weren’t planning on attending.

“I have friends in THON, I just didn’t really think about going to THON that much,” Sanchez freshman-applied data science) said. “I did think of going to where they were cutting hair for THON, but my mom wanted my hair, so I went somewhere else.”

Instead, Sanchez said they plan to “play soccer” at the Intramural Building this weekend.

Other students said they plan to spend this weekend working on assignments and homework.

Raquel Ossenkopp said while she thinks “THON is a really great thing, and [she doesn’t] mind donating to it,” she isn’t “much of a person who can handle large parties or large rooms.”

Ossenkopp (sophomore-nursing) said she will “usually” spend a weekend like this focusing on her nursing homework. She also said she “might meet up with a few friends.”

Elaina Toll said they plan to spend the weekend catching up on homework because their boyfriend “[was] visiting from out of state” this week.

“I’ve been putting off a lot of my homework to hang out with him,” Toll (freshman-anthropology and classics and ancient mediterranean studies) said.

Additionally, Toll said they plan to go to work at the Panda Express in the HUB-Robeson Center this weekend.

When it comes to THON, Toll said they “didn’t really know what THON was until it was already happening.”

“I knew what THON [itself] was,” Toll said. “I just didn’t know a ton about the event.”

Allison Rabinovich said she’s been “on the border” about attending THON this weekend.

Rabinovich (junior-premedicine) said she participated in a THON committee and raised money for the event but hasn’t “been too involved.”

“Maybe I’ll go [this weekend],” Rabinovich said.

For Nykeima Roberts, this weekend will consist of her “usual weekend stuff,” which includes sleeping and doing homework.

“I’ve never gone to THON, and I don’t intend on changing that now,” Roberts (senior-Japanese and sociology) said. “It’s not my scene. It’s for a good purpose, and I support that, but personally I don’t know what happens other than dancing.”

