THON 2023 received an extraterrestrial performance Friday night during “Battle of the Bands” in the Bryce Jordan Center.

The battle consisted of a rotation of two bands, Moonroof and Walk on Mars, and each performed three sets.

Moonroof, the first band to take the stage, performed before a high energy crowd on the BJC floor and in the stands.

Moonroof is an indie pop band from Philadelphia that has over 5 million streams on Spotify, according to its information page on THON’s website. This is its second year performing at THON.

The band consists of five members, including a lead vocalist, drummer, pianist and two guitar players. Moonroof was started while members Francis, Dave, Dan and Kevin were attending Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania.

The crowd at THON sang along as the band performed the hit song “As It Was” by Harry Styles.

During later songs, dancers on the floor at THON formed a conga line as they listened to Moonroof perform.

Later in the concert, students cheered louder when the band ended with a performance of “Somebody Told Me” by The Killers.

The second band to perform was Walk on Mars.

Walk on Mars is a pop and rock band that was formed in Boston, Massachusetts, at Berklee College of Music.

The band consists of three members — Mary Jo on vocals, Emmy Barone on guitar and Rafi Waters on the drums.

Walk on Mars gained attention on TikTok when one of its videos got over 2.8 millions views.

As mentioned on the THON website, Walk On Mars’ mission is to “perform relatable music that can inspire anyone to reach beyond the stars and walk on Mars.”

Walk on Mars opened with “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers, garnering high levels of excitement from students at THON as many sang along to the lyrics.

The band followed with other songs including “That’s What You Get” by Paramore, “La La Land” by Demi Lovato, “Sk8ter Boi” by Avril Lavigne and “Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift.

Walk on Mars also performed its original song called “Love Yourself.” It finished the concert with a performance of “Dream On” by Aerosmith, energizing the crowd.

After a vote, the crowd favorite of the night was Walk On Mars, and it was crowned champions of the 2023 THON Battle of the Bands.

