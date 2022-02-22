Penn State students had a large impact by raising over $13.7 million at the 50th THON this weekend. In a frenzied excitement, many were eager to get to bed, leaving their belongings behind.

Among the countless tennis balls and Pep Rally T-shirts littering the Bryce Jordan Center, were some more unorthodox items.

Velcro Throw & Catch Tennis Ball Fun Game Set Beach Garden Play Novelty Toy Gift™

THON spectators found plenty of creative ways to pass the time throughout the 46 hours. Although the risk of hitting a random person in the head was high, playing catch was a great way to keep the blood flowing.

But you know what they say: “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”

Yoga mat

Yoga is a great way to improve your physical, mental and spiritual health. Stretching and staying active throughout THON is essential to staying healthy during the long weekend.

I’m just confused how someone managed to set up a whole mat in the stands of the BJC.

Uneaten salad

After eating overpriced stadium food for an entire weekend, I was justifiably tempted to eat this salad buried under a heaping pile of trash.

Whoever snuck this past security was wrong for leaving it untouched.

Squirt guns

These things were all over the place after THON. I guess that explains the random spritzes I kept feeling on the back of my neck.

Dobby™

“Master has given dobby a sock, dobby is free!!!”

Empty Zyn™ container

Penn State students looking to get the sweet relief of a nicotine buzz were out of luck over the weekend. Smoking is banned in the BJC, and some bathroom lines were too long to sneak in for a quick vape break.

So understandably, nicotine pouches were all the rage.

LED remotes

Many students embodied THON’s theme “Spark Endless Light” during the weekend, but these guys took the theme a bit too literal.

To whomever decided to bring over 20 spare remotes, why?

I guess they were supplying their whole section’s fraternity and sorority letters.

Fraternity and sorority letters

Too bad they ended up in the trash anyway.

Collegian staff

Seriously, why are we still here?

