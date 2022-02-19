Would THON really be THON if it weren’t for the comically oversized fraternity and sorority letters? Nope.

“But Max, there are so many of them! How could I possibly pick a favorite?”

Luckily for you, my trusty companion, Caleb Craig, and I made the arduous trek up, down and around the Bryce Jordan Center on Friday night to scope out the many Greek letters lining the stands.

It took some very, very difficult and strenuous convincing to get into each section. Not to mention the crowds we had to fight through on our way down (one THON-goer may or may not have coughed in Caleb’s face… Don’t worry, he’s OK now. He only cried for a few minutes).

After we returned from our perilous journey, I painstakingly sifted through my research for hours upon end.

And now, I present to you the comprehensive and completely unbiased (and by that I mean entirely based on personal preference) THON letter rankings.

Honorable Mention

Lambda Chi Alpha/Xi Delta | The Jungle Book

I’m a sucker for a classic reference, especially an astute Disney reference. You might see a trend as you read through this listicle.

The Jungle Book is about as classic as it gets. It falls on my honorable mention because of the phenomenal tribute, but I feel like the movie is a bit lost on younger generations.

Alpha Tau Omega/Zeta Tau Alpha | The Muppets

Another great choice here. The Muppets are an absolute classic, and I love having Animal on the “Alpha.” Kermit’s face stretched over “Omega” is pretty funny, too.

Giving an honorable mention here, too, simply because of the age. But just know I appreciate you, Alpha Tau Omega and Zeta Tau Alpha.

4. Delta Sigma Pi | Superheroes

Delta Sigma Pi was far from the only group with superheroes painted on its letters, but it was one of my favorite designs.

I liked the array of different heroes, and I think Captain America, Superman and Spider-Man are all crowd pleasers for the kids.

Nice, simplistic designs. Solid paint. I love a good simple and to-the-point decoration. Plus bonus points for knowing your audience. Enjoy the fourth spot.

3. Sigma Kappa/FIJI | Monsters Inc.

Sigma Kappa and FIJI crushed their letters. The paint was smooth, and the singular Mike Wazowski eye ball was truly peering into my soul.

Bonus points for including George Sanderson and his sock on the first “I.” We’ve got a real serious code 2319 to take care of at THON this weekend.

Luckily, there’s a Child Detection Agency member residing in the other “I” ready to help clean Sanderson off. Props for bringing me back to my childhood for a bit.

Only problem is, you’ve gotta get some LED lights. Make those letters pop throughout the wee hours of the night.

2. Pi Kappa Alpha Theta | The Lion King

There’s honestly just some really impressive artwork on Pi Kappa Alpha Theta’s letters. It’s a little too impressive…

Regardless, kudos to whoever made these letters.

Young Simba and an older version of himself flank both sides of the “Pi” letter. Guess he didn’t have to wait too long to be king, someone just went ahead and made a second, older version of him.

I oddly smelled bacon walking past these letters, and I looked up and saw Timon and Pumba on either side of the “Alpha.” I started achin’. Guess I’m a big pig too… Oi!

I hope the hyenas stay away. I’ll just have Caleb dress up and do the hula if necessary. (Please, someone other than my mom and sister understand my references.)

Scar was fittingly on the far end of the “Theta.” He didn’t seem too happy to have to be here for 46 hours.

I appreciate the work that went into these letters, and once again, thanks for the trip down memory lane. The king of the jungle looks mighty fine perched on the back end of the BJC.

Phi Kappa Sigma | SpongeBob

Ohhhhhhhhhhhh, who lives in a pineapple under the sea?

Why, it’s our No. 1 THON letter decorators.

The undisputed G.O.A.T. of all children’s television. To see a group of letters dressed up in Patrick Star, SpongeBob SquarePants and Squidward Tentacles was truly a delight for me.

I owe way, way too many hours of my childhood to Stephen Hillenburg’s brain child. I sure hope today’s kids get the same enjoyment I do out of Mr. SquarePants. (I am severely disappointed in the more recent installments of SpongeBob episodes.)

The characters are also aptly placed on each letter, which I’m 99% sure was intentional. Patrick was on the widest — and roundest — letter, “Theta,” while SpongeBob and Squidward were the others. Well done making sure SpongeBob and Patrick were next to each other.

Phi Kappa Sigma’s letters admittedly may not have been as impressive as others, but my personal feelings definitely took hold to give up the No. 1 spot.

Hopefully they get rewarded with some krabby patties this weekend. My personal recommendation would be to add some jellyfish jelly on top or enjoy a “pretty patty” variant. Just don’t tell SpongeBob you’re a health inspector.

Shout out to Park Hill for performing one of SpongeBob’s greatest hits, “Ripped Pants” just before 1 a.m.

