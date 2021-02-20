In a colorful conclusion to this year’s THON surprise acts, electronic-dance DJ and producer duo Louis The Child lit up the 46-hour live stream with as much sound and color as they could muster.

The duo, which consists of Robby Hauldren and Freddy Kennett, began performing a mix of EDM-influenced songs that sampled a variety of artists. The event was sponsored by PNC Bank.

Hauldren and Kennett opened with a sample of “Shimmy Shimmy Ya” from former East Coast hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan member Ol’ Dirty Bastard. The duo mixed the opening of the track with its EDM style, overlaying the rapper’s vocals overtop an instrumental remix.

Another track the duo played was a remix of the Ty Dolla $ign song “Blase.”

Other songs remixed by included OutKast’s “The Way You Move,” Kid Cudi’s “Day ‘n’ Nite” and Missy Elliott’s “Get Ur Freak On.”

Throughout the performance, both Hauldren and Kennett had a vibrant virtual background that frequently changed to match the tracks.

The duo attempted to bring the energy of a typical live performance with a crowd present, and Hauldren and Kennett managed to keep their energy high until the end.

The duo concluded its night with the track “Better Not,” one of its more notable songs. Hauldren and Kennett stepped away from their equipment and sang along to this track, which features Wafia.

Before stepping off, Hauldren thanked listeners and urged audience members to continue donating to THON.

“Thank you so much for having us,” Hauldren said. “Remember to donate. … We love you. Have a great rest of your night, weekend, month, year, life.”

MORE THON COVERAGE