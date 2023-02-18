When it comes down to it, a lot can happen in 46 hours.

I tend to be running through life with terrible posture — head folded over at a 90-degree angle, upper back curved like a lowercase “n,” all to poison my eyes with a bright light.

I’ve made checking my phone a personality trait. I blame it on being a news editor and wanting to be in the loop with the 24/7 news cycle.

In reality, it’s an unhealthy obsession.

Not only do I miss out on life, I brutally embarrass myself every time I decide to crane my neck into my phone.

As I walked around the concourse of the Bryce Jordan Center, frantically texting the Collegian’s Board of Editors with a story idea, I plowed over three people and continued to aimlessly walk toward the restrooms.

Finally, I got there. It was time to relieve myself of the fluid that was about to make my bladder burst.

I looked up from my phone when I got to the door of what I thought was a stall.

It was a urinal.

Now, I may be confident and always willing to go through with the bit, but I sure as h— don’t think I can pee standing up.

I looked up and panic moonwalked out — Nick Miller style.(Editor’s note: This is a lie. She’s hallucinating already.)

It’s not that deep, I know. Yet I can’t help but think what all I missed during those 100 steps to the BJC bathrooms.

Did I walk past the dudes in the shark costumes Griddying through the concourse? Did someone try yelling at me? Did I miss someone reconnecting with another person?

I guess I’ll never know.

The smallest moments can have the greatest impacts.

Look at the floor and see the dancers holding each other up. Watch as the greek life letters never stop swaying in support of THON. Find people whose eyes light up when they recognize a song.

Human beings are wholesome creatures — we thrive off of other people’s energy. The more time we take to look around, the happier we will be.

Put down your phone, share a smile and scream your favorite songs the top of your lungs. Take it all in for THON Weekend 2023.

MORE THON CONTENT

Clear bags overfill with items to get Penn State students through THON 2023 Some Penn State students at THON have to fit 46 hours of necessities into a small fanny pack…