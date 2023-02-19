As the clock sees the later hours of Saturday night and the early hours of Sunday morning, the reality of staying up for 46 hours has started to affect the Bryce Jordan Center — a sense of weariness has washed over.

But, with the help of a some late-night musical performances, spirits have lifted and dancers and audience members seem to have been rejuvenated.

One such band that performed, Queen of Peace, is made up of two guitarists, a drummer and lead singer.

The performers' all-black costumes with pops of sparkles made it hard to take your eyes away from the band as it performed “Edge of Seventeen” by Stevie Nicks. Not to mention the lead singer's free-spirited energy and passion, which would resemble Nicks if she lost the sparkly boots and adopted a more boho style.

The band closed out its performance with “Everytime We Touch” by Cascada before thanking the audience.

Then, "Band Power Hour" kicked off with two State College-based bands playing back to back — My Hero Zero and Donny Burns & The Third Degree.

In its set, My Hero Zero sang songs ranging from “I Don’t Want to Be” by Gavin Degraw to “Drag Me Down” by One Direction to “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers — but it did the job, bringing back the energy present at the BJC during the day.

As the performance went on, THON dancers on the floor were drawn toward the stage and created a densely packed crowd; while in the stands Greek letters were jumping and swaying.

My Hero Zero may have even received more audience engagement than national performer Whethan did.

The band ended with a bang — literally — with the BJC shaking as everyone jumped to “Shout” by The Isley Brothers.

My Hero Zero is a hard act to follow, but Donny Burns & The Third Degree started off on a good note with "September" by Earth, Wind & Fire — although the crowded floor did disperse as the band took the stage.

Donny Burns & The Third Degree seems to prefer more of the classic rock side of music, and it almost brings the nostalgia of what it would be like to attend a concert in the '70s or '80s.

Unfortunately, much of the audience didn't seem to buy into it. — until the band put on its rendition of “Life is a Highway," and the Greek letters started to sway again and dancers congregated closer to the stage.

