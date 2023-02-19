If you’re looking for something to do while in the stands at THON, I’ve got you covered with some of my personal favorites.

The balloon game

The one where you try to keep the balloon from hitting the ground. Y’all know what I’m talking about.

This game is always fun — for about five minutes.

Telephone

Sometimes you can’t beat the classics.

It’s hard enough to get a message around a group of people without it turning into the most random assortment of noises you’ve ever heard, but doing so during THON would be even more challenging.

Sentences turn into words; words turn into sounds; sounds turn into other words, and by the time you’re done, the phrase “I like cheese” has turned into the preamble of the U.S. Constitution.

I can barely hear myself think, so trying to hear what other people are saying would be nearly impossible, but I’m always up for a challenge.

Tackle football

Everyone loves a good ol’ fashioned game of football. There’s a reason why it’s the most-watched sport in America. If you get bored while sitting in the stands at THON, find 21 of your best friends and get lined up.

The uneven playing surface and 15,000-plus seats in the Bryce Jordan Center might make for a tough playing field, but it can’t be any worse than FedEx Field.

If I wasn’t personally sitting on press row writing this article, I know I’d be throwing it down on the gridiron with a Derrick Henry-esque performance.

GamePigeon

I may or may not only be putting this on here because I’m an absolute god at GamePigeon games. Archery, 8 Ball, Chess — doesn’t matter. I’m winning all of them.

If you don’t believe me, hit my line (703-967-4229).

Rock, paper, scissors

This one is a very niche game that not many people know about. It may be hard to find someone else who knows how to play, but if you do, you’re in for a great time. It’s quite complicated, so I won’t bother trying to explain it, but trust me when I say it’s loads of fun.

I heard back in the day it used to just be “rock, paper” but that was a lot less enjoyable, for obvious reasons. Then at some point in the 1800s, someone introduced the scissors element and changed the game.

All it requires is at least three fingers, which is a pretty low barrier of entry. One of the only issues is that only two people can play at once, and I have a lot of friends whom I wouldn’t want to feel left out.

