If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, then Harry Styles must be married to every organization performing at THON.

But in all seriousness, I’ve heard his song "As It Was" so many times throughout the weekend, I was beginning to think the performers have a karaoke book of songs to pick from.

This wouldn’t be a problem if there were only 20 songs in the world, but everyone knows there’s a near unlimited amount of music to pick from. On the album "Harry's House" alone, there are 12 other songs to choose from.

Why are we just forgetting about bangers like "Late Night Talking" and "Music for a Sushi Restaurant"?

Now I’m no expert, but usually before a big performance like this there’s a sound check or some form of debriefing of the set list to make sure everything works smoothly for the event.

If the event was aware of the set lists, a more diverse song selection would keep the dancers more engaged and create a better atmosphere for THON supporters and volunteers — creating a fusion of good vibes while making THON Weekend 2023 an even better event.

This becomes only more true when you hear this year's Line Dance, which also includes the melody of “As It Was,” arguably the catchiest part of the Line Dance.

The worst part is I like Harry Styles, but this cacophony of his music makes me feel like a flipped over turtle slowly losing its will to live. This may be a bit of an exaggeration, but an accurate one.

The weekend is far from over, and I'd like to believe that THON can redeem itself with a more eclectic Saturday playlist.

