The THON Weekend 2023 Kids Talent Show acts took to the stage around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday in the Bryce Jordan Center, allowing Four Diamonds families to showcase their dance moves, vocals and lightsaber skills.

The opening performance was a song written by the Penn State Health Children’s Hospital, Four Diamonds families and Music Therapy to the tune of “I Ain’t Worried” by OneRepublic.

The song consisted of various lines inspired by Four Diamonds and THON, including, “I don’t know what you've been told, but research is workin’ on a cure," and “Our dancers help to build us up."

And the chorus singing, “I ain’t worried ‘bout it right now. My team is on my side, diamonds in the sky.”

Soon after, Levi and Christian Krodel took the stage and immediately gained the audience’s attention with a rematch of their lightsaber battle from THON 2022.

The battle was an intense back and forth that kept spectators on the edge of their seats.

Sarah Zeisof took the stage and captivated the audience with her dance moves — ranging from high kicks to cart wheels to ending the performance with a backbend.

Following Zeisof's dance moves, Wednesday Addams took center stage — surprising everyone.

Seven-year-old Ellianna Rodenhausser performed a mix of dance and gymnastics to “Goo Goo Muck” by The Cramps, decked out in all black. She had the whole audience dancing alongside her.

Bringing out a duo next, Shiloh and Harper Crimmel performed alongside the Penn State Lionettes, their paired organization, to Rihanna's “Don’t Stop the Music."

The two ended with a bang by jumping into splits.

Following the Crimmels, Clara and Scarlett Shepps showcased their flexibility and gymnastic skills. (Editor's note: Watch out, Gabby Douglas.)

Wearing gorgeous dresses and having vocals like no other, Mina and Melania sang “Surface Pressure” from what they said was their favorite movie, "Encanto."

The girls had the audience in awe and were sure to end with a big “thank you.”

Beyoncé better watch her back because the eighth performer, Charlize, came out with a bang and showed off her dance moves to “Break My Soul” by Beyoncé — including flips and hip-hop moves.

Devin Pulaski came out next, performing “Could Have Been Me” by The Struts.

In a floor-length white gown, Georgia Bomgardner brought her violin up with her to perform Ode to Joy for the BJC.

Does Big Time Rush need a fifth member? Rosalyn Miller, 6, sang the Big Time Rush theme song decked out in a tutu and threw a few cartwheels into her performance. Everyone in the crowd made sure to sing along with her for this childhood classic for many college students.

The first two virtual performances of the night were sister and brother pair, Zayla and Ayden Goro.

Zayla showed off her tap dancing abilities, performing to Lizzo. Ayden followed with another dance routine — but a very different style of dancing. He gave everyone a taste of his hip hop moves.

Josiah Garcia opened the teen portion with a dance routine, sporting a No. 1 jersey.

Carly Wilfong followed with a dance routine. Wilfong garnered cheering from the crowd as she performed in a vibrant blue and yellow tutu.

Next, Celia Cosentino performed a dance to “What a Girl Is" by Dove Cameron, accompanied by a group of dancers from Club Ultimate Frisbee.

The next performance featured Abby Munoz, who sang “Greatest Love for All” by Whitney Houston. Many in the BJC waved lights to the beat of the song. Groups joined in swaying their letters back and forth to the tune.

Munoz’s performance ended with a group hug with those who joined her on stage for the performance.

Hailey Dogherty performed a poem, which ended with the phrase, “Now it’s my time to make my mark.”

Following Dogherty, Savannah Keenan performed “Sweet Caroline” with a group dressed as Mario characters. The crowd sang along, throwing their fists in the air to the beat of the music. Students swayed back and forth as they listened to the performance side-by-side with their peers.

Jackson Brennan took to the stage next with his black, electric guitar performing the infamous guitar solo from “Buddy Holly” by Weezer. Several men gathered behind him, hyping up the crowd.

The Fleagle Family took to the stage next. The lead singer opened up their performance by saying that “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey was one of the songs that got him through his battle with brain cancer.

During the song, he took the opportunity to change up some of the lyrics. Rather than sing the line “Born and raised in South Detroit,” Fleagle replaced the location with “State College.” His brothers performed alongside him on the keyboard and drums.

Fleagle nodded his head as he took one last look into the thousands inside the BJC and walked off stage to an embrace by the emcees.

Julia O’Toole performed next with an aerial routine, showing off a virtual silks routine for the crowd.

Closing out the talent show with another virtual performance, Adeline Consentino sang the heartwarming song, “Rainbow,” by Kacey Musgraves.

MORE THON COVERAGE

THON 2023 Athlete Hour with THON families One of the many ways in which Penn State Athletics participated in THON Weekend 2023 was thr…