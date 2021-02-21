While there was no random dancing, Jerry Trainor of "iCarly" promoted THON and encouraged fans to donate on Saturday.

Trainor recorded a video through Cameo, and Phi Sigma Sigma and Alpha Gamma Rho posted it to the Phi Sig and AGR benefitting THON instagram.

In the video, Trainor praised the efforts of THON.

“The Penn State THON for pediatric cancer,” Trainor said. “Like, hello, everybody. Grow a soul, why don’t you? As far as causes go, it’s up there.”

Trainor proceeded to give a shoutout to several THON organizers and participants, praising them for “standing for 46 hours.”

“We got to fund this research,” Trainor said. “Do what you can. Support Penn State THON.”

Closing the video, Trainor gave a final encouragement to all involved and reminded fans to donate.

“At the 47-hour mark, maybe just take a seat. You’ve earned it.”

