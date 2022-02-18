First organized in 1973, THON has been working to change the lives of children with cancer for years — with 2022 marking the 50th THON — and has grown into the largest student-run philanthropy in the world.

More than 16,500 student volunteers participate in the yearlong fundraising and the 46-hour dance marathon for Four Diamonds at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital.

“If I had to put THON into one word, it means hope,” Suzanne Graney, who has been the executive director of Four Diamonds for 11 years, said. “The collective action of everybody — that has been making such a tremendous difference in the lives of kids that are fighting childhood cancer now, and helping us to fund research to find that day where nobody has to deal with this ever again.”

Graney said she’s excited to be in the Bryce Jordan Center once again with everyone to celebrate not only the 50th THON but also almost 50 years of Four Diamonds.

In 1977, Four Diamonds became the sole beneficiary of what was initially called the IFC Dance Marathon. The name changed to THON in 1987.

The first dance marathon took place in the Hetzel Union Building ballroom on Feb. 2, 1973. Then, THON moved to the White Building in 1979, Rec Hall in 1998 and the Bryce Jordan Center in 2007, due to an increase in participation.

THON was then-IFC President Bill Lear's idea, who wanted to design an event similar to the marathon dances that were popular in the 1920s and 1930s. During the first THON, 78 dancers participated, it lasted 30 hours and it raised a little more than $2,000.

Graney said what’s special about THON is that there's “such a great sense of community.” She said Four Diamonds and THON were practically “meant to be together,” and she said it’s nice to look back and see both organizations growing in a similar pattern because of their “close relationship.”

THON raised six figures for the first time in 1983 with $131,182. In 1992, THON broke the $1 million mark.

The first Family Carnival was in 1997, the first year the world had live access to THON via video was in 1998, and the first THON 5K occured in 2002.

THON has evolved greatly over its existence and is continuing to evolve through different types of fundraising and formats. THON 2021 was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, but with regulations in place, THON 2022 is back in the BJC.

Riley Coy is dancing this year for her sorority Alpha Omicron Pi, and she’s been involved with THON and the sorority since her freshman year. The sorority is partnered with Phi Kappa Psi, and they have six THON families, according to Coy.

“I feel like dancing is not only the last step of completing that full circle of THON involvement, but it's also just a really special experience to get to be on the floor and to interact one-on-one with the families and spend those 46 hours dancing for the cure and for the kids,” Coy (senior-telecommunications) said.

“The pain that we’ll feel standing for 46 hours will never amount to what a child and their family has to go through.”

Coy said she’s most excited to be back in the BJC again not just for her sorority’s THON families but for the many other families and organizations as well.

She said it almost “doesn’t feel real.”

“It is really exciting to be a part of that legacy, and then another 50 years, because we can look back on this moment when we danced and were a part of THON,” Coy said. “It is really special to be a part of it, and I'm just really excited to be dancing in the 50th THON.”

Another dancer for Alpha Omicron Pi, Jace Garnick has been involved in THON since freshman year. She’s dancing alongside Coy and the sorority’s other dancers, Anastasia Leone and Giulia Dini.

Garnick (senior-women's, gender and sexuality studies) said she was excited to look back on her THON experience and other dancers’ past experiences.

“I want to keep inspiring other members to keep doing as much as they can and to get as involved as they can, and I have always wanted to dance,” Garnick said. “I have grown up wanting to do this.

“I just really want to be that inspiration for someone to get started being involved in THON.”

THON will keep evolving and keep fighting for a cure for cancer, the dancers said, and each is excited about what’s to come.

Now that the 50th THON is here, one of the big questions is, “What comes next?” Graney said.

While reflecting on the past, Graney remembered her first THON in 2011 where an organization held an inflatable giraffe for its THON child who had died before the event.

Graney said the moment symbolized THON’s commitment and the strong bond between families and organizations, which is part of the reason why she’s driven to continue working with THON.

“Never ever let this be the biggest thing we have done in our lives, but rather let this be the springboard of what we do next,” Graney said. “I look back on 50 years, but I also look forward to the next 50 years knowing we stand on the shoulders of those before us.

“It is a springboard to the next phenomenal thing we are going to do, and I look forward to the fact that it will be done together as a really solid, collaborative community.”

