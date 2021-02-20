Penn State THON’s transition to a virtual format this year wreaked fundamental changes on the Penn State community and its usual spring semester culture.

The Bryce Jordan Center is no longer home to a massive stage, flashing lights or hundreds of energetic, sweaty students striving to remain awake for the dance marathon’s full 46 hours, and campus is no longer teaming with throngs of students and their parents showcasing their support for the fight against childhood cancer.

An often overlooked aspect of the weekend, however, is the business and revenue generated for State College’s local businesses. A virtual THON also means hundreds — even thousands — fewer people walking around downtown.

For Chloe McMillin, service manager at Roots Natural Kitchen, THON’s virtual shift became apparent hours before the marathon actually started.

“Last year, we did have a lot of dancers coming in. It was definitely more apparent that [THON] was going on,” McMillin said. “Right now, it just doesn’t even feel like THON.”

According to McMillin, Roots is currently offering a 50% off promotion for users of its app, and dancers also get 50% off any of their orders. McMillin said the lack of customers was surprising to her given these deals.

She also expressed worry over a loss in revenue at Roots this year.

“I feel like our sales are going to be like normal for a weekend,” McMillin said.

In preparation for the weekend, McMillin said Roots had stocked up on products, which might now go to waste without customers to consume them.

The restaurant also hired new employees, which McMillin said would “hit [them] where it hurts.”

“I can only assume that everyone else is going through the same thing that we are — expecting it to be much busier,” McMillin said.

True to McMillin’s prediction, Roots’ story isn’t a unique one.

Stephen Solimine, general manager at McLanahan’s, said THON’s virtual nature this year would be felt at both the company’s downtown locations.

“Without the mass number of people going up to the Bryce Jordan Center, with less people involved, we are going to see a dip in sales,” Solimine said.

Solimine cited coronavirus guidelines imposed by Pennsvlvania and Penn State as leading causes in the decline. The guidelines result in a smaller State College population during the school year and less shoppers in general, Solimine said.

Douglas Albert, owner and namesake of the Douglas Albert Gallery and Uncle Eli’s Marketplace, agreed with Solimine, citing the same lack of street traffic for a decrease in business.

“Personally, I see very, very few people on the street. There [are] very few shoppers. Everybody’s still afraid to go out,” Albert said. “It’s understandable, but it sounds like things are getting better.”

The position of McLanahan’s — and Solimine himself — however, prioritizes public safety and health, Solimine said.

For Solimine, ensuring the safety of customers is more important than protecting sales. He encouraged the State College and Penn State communities to continue following safety guidelines to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

“If everybody would do their part to help the community out then we could have THON again,” Solimine said.

McMillin and Curtis Shulman, director of operations at Hotel State College, shared Solimine’s position.

McMillin said hosting THON virtually was the best decision on behalf of Penn State — both for the safety of students and that of the greater State College community.

Shulman echoed this sentiment, not wishing to pit the mission of THON against his personal business aspirations. He said the success of local businesses shouldn’t be used as a metric in decisions affecting public health and safety nor of those affecting charities fundraising for causes greater than any one person’s livelihood.

“From a decision standpoint, I don’t think [local small businesses] should have been in consideration for why [Penn State] made the choices they made,” Shulman said. “We have to keep reminding ourselves that [THON and the coronavirus are] bigger than us.”

Albert echoed Shulman on the matter.

“Sadly, the trouble is that childhood cancer doesn’t stop for Covid,” Albert said.

For Albert, however, the coronavirus is the sole perpetrator in his businesses’ decline in sales with THON having little to no effect.

“[The impact of THON being virtual] is shallow compared to the year that we’ve been having as a result of Covid,” Albert said.

According to Albert, THON has little to no impact on his overall business operations and sales, even on a regular year with an in-person THON.

“I really don’t feel much of an impact from THON, even when it was in its heyday,” Albert said. “I know it brought a lot of parents into town, but they weren’t really in town to shop — most of the people that came were coming to support their sons or daughters or had some connection with THON.”

Shulman cited negative financial repercussions from THON — not just from this year’s virtual format but also from regular THON operations in past years.

“THON’s always been like a ‘Catch 22’ with us,” Shulman said. “It does fantastic for the restaurants, but our bar scene really struggles that week.”

He said the increased revenue from the restaurants doesn’t usually make up for the decrease in revenue from the bars.

This year, however, Shulman said the weekend would function much like any other weekend of the year — as if THON weren’t a factor.

He said breakfast and lunch sales might be lower than normal but that The Corner Room and Bill Pickle’s Tap Room operations would continue as usual. A typical amount of revenue — factoring in complications from state coronavirus guidelines — is expected this weekend, said Shulman.

“At the end of the day, the real challenge stems from the circumstances of Covid rather than from THON.”

