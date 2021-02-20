Squishmallows are taking over — and they should — as THON weekend is reaching its peak.

So, which Squishmallows represent some of THON's most iconic symbols?

THON families

The THON families are the foundation of what makes the dance marathon what it is today. So, it's only important that families be represented by a tight knit group of Squishmallows.

Chicken baskets

The chicken baskets are essential fuel for THON weekend. Chewbacca is a fiery, passionate spirit that offers the same energy of BJC chicken tenders.

Dancer Relations Committee

The Dancer Relations Committee is essential to keeping dancers safe throughout the weekend. The committee offers motivation and resources that have made it possible for people to stand for 46 hours straight for so many years.

Dancers

It's pretty easy to spot a THON dancer — besides the fact that they're on the floor of the BJC. They're always dressed up in the most creative gear and have the highest energy in the room.

Color Wars

The color wars is one of the many ways THON dancers are able to stay motivated throughout the weekend. It's a fun and wholesome competition, which makes it fitting that the color wars squishmallow is colorful yet full of peace.

Cardboard cutouts

The cardboard cutouts grace the crowd of the BJC every year — they're always wild and out of the box. However, the cutouts are recognizable and extremely lovable for how zany they are.

