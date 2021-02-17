This year, especially since THON will take place virtually for the first time in history, some students new to the THON experience are curious to how this year’s THON will compare to previous years.

In a usual year, dancers would stand for a 46-hour dance marathon at the Bryce Jordan Center. However, due to coronavirus restrictions, dancers will be participating at home with an abbreviated dancer time, as they are encouraged to sleep from 12-6 a.m.

Similar to past years, the dancers will begin standing for the weekend at 6 p.m. on Friday.

After the dancers stand, the first line dance will be performed by the THON executive committee at 6:15 p.m. — the same time as previous years. Every year, the line dance features dances and lyrics inspired by popular events of the past year, and will be performed almost every hour at THON.

Throughout the weekend, THON usually brings local and national performers to the BJC to keep the energy alive. In 2021, the BJC will be open for limited live performances, and many others will be pre-recorded.

These events will be streamed live on THON's website by 46 Live, a Penn State student organization. This stream will be live for the entire 46-hour period.

Several popular events throughout THON weekend will continue to take place. The Pep Rally, an event in which Penn State varsity athletes compete against one another with dance routines, will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The THON total reveal, a much anticipated event during the "final four" hours of the weekend, will take place on Sunday at 4 p.m.

