Students, alumni and community members will have two options to take in all that THON has to offer this year.

For those unable to watch THON in person, there is one option for viewing THON virtually.

The 46-hour event will be streamed online by 46LIVE throughout its duration. The livestream can be accessed here.

Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications organization 46LIVE produces the livestream and will provide director interviews, dancer profiles and other behind-the-scenes coverage throughout the weekend.

Those who wish to attend THON in person this year will have a strict set of rules they must follow in order to gain entry to the Bryce Jordan Center.

All attendees must either provide proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test result, and they must also wear masks for the entire duration of their attendance.

Proof of vaccination can either be provided via a vaccine card or a photo of the card and a physical photo ID matching the name on the card.

Negative coronavirus test results for non-Penn State students or employees must be from Feb. 16 or later and must be from an accredited provider or official testing site. The results also have to include name, date of birth, type of test, provider name, result date and the result.

Upon verification of a negative test, a wristband will be provided for entry.

For Penn State students or employees, coronavirus testing will be offered in the White Building, where a wristband for entry into the Bryce Jordan Center will be provided upon receipt of a negative result.

Additionally, THON will be adhering to the BJC’s clear bag policy. Anything larger than a wallet or fanny pack will not be permitted unless it's clear.

No outside food or beverages are allowed in, but empty water bottles are permitted. Training dogs and emotional support animals are also prohibited, but animals needed for medical reason are the exception.

Members from THON’s Rules & Regulations Committee, wearing red all weekend, will be around the BJC to assist with any issues.

MORE THON COVERAGE

Penn State releases THON 2022 parking, traffic adjustments With the arrival of Penn State's THON Weekend 2022, the university released the parking and …