As we enter the final hours of THON Weekend 2023, dancers and supporters alike are starting to have trouble leading up to the final stretch.

While I have never been a dancer, nor do I ever plan on being one, I've had the pleasure of having some of my best friends dance on the floor each year.

It can be hard to know what your friends need to get through a challenge you've never experienced, so here's the list of my top five tips to help your friends see it to the finish line this weekend.

Let your friends know that you're in the building

Regardless of our age, we all revert back to our childlike instincts in some aspects, and being in a loud room with over 700 dancers you don’t know and thousands of people looking at you can be scary.

With long digital queue lines and limits on floor passes, many dancers could go hours without receiving a visit from friends or family. Having that touch point of just knowing someone who cares about them is in the stands and is standing with them in solidarity throughout the final hours can be a huge morale booster.

It even helps to acknowledge what's going on in the building so they can share the moments with someone who cares about them on a personal level — even if it's rows and barricades away — it makes the distance seem closer.

Phone calls and iMessage games

While THON does a great job of planning a variety of activities and performances throughout the weekend, it's inevitable that the dancers will have to spend time with their own thoughts and lack of mental stimulation.

Without something to focus on, it can be easy for dancers to get tied up in physical pain and self-doubt. While you may not be able to get on the floor, talking with your friends about what they're doing or even starting a game of Word Hunt on iMessage will help dancers have something else to focus on during the final stretch.

Sending little treats

This tip is definitely a luxury, but if you're able to get on the floor or have a friend with a pass, sending little toys can be so helpful to boost dancer morale.

The treat doesn't have to be extravagant by any means, but when dancers know there's a surprise coming to them in the future, it can serve as motivation to keep going — as long as the gift is something you know will make the dancer laugh or smile.

Don’t make it about yourself

Whether you're volunteering, dancing or supporting throughout the weekend, THON is exhausting for all of us. It's easy to get caught up in sleep deprivation and lose patience with those around you.

Dancers may start complaining to you about their body aches and exhaustion; you may want to respond to them with how you are struggling. However, at the end of the day, if you aren't on the floor dancing, you don't know what their experience is.

While it’s OK to acknowledge where you're struggling, it's important that you don't impose those feelings onto your friends on the floor. As a good friend, you always want to be there for the people you care about, but it can be hard to reserve compassion for yourself when going through such a mental and physical challenge.

Dancers need as much self-love as they can get, and that may mean less outward affection toward you, and that’s OK.

Accept what you don’t know and listen

Even if you’ve been a dancer in the past, every dancer’s experience is different. For some, the mental challenge is more difficult than the physical and vice versa. Regardless, you don't know the struggle the dancers are going through.

Listen to what your friend is going through, and don’t always provide solutions.

It can be a humbling experience to accept the fact that you simply don’t know how your friend is feeling. It's definitely difficult to acknowledge the fact that you may not be able to do anything for your friend except stand there and listen, but it truly can be one of the most beneficial things to do for the ones you love.

Whatever you do to provide your friends support throughout the final hours this weekend, make sure what you do is motivated with love.

It's difficult to see a piece of your heart struggle while dancing on the floor, but we are almost there, and we can finish this weekend together.

