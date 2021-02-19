Penn State THON has announced its 2021 performance headliners, Quinn XCII and Louis The Child.

To better prepare for the two performers, here are some of their notable tracks and albums to listen to.

Quinn XCII recently announced the release of his fourth studio album, “Change of Scenery II,” set to release March 5.

The singer-songwriter has dropped two tracks, “My Wife & 2 Dogs” and “Stay Next To Me,” with the latter song featuring Chelsea Cutler.

Some of Quinn’s more notable material comes off his debut album, “The Story of Us,” with tracks like “Straightjacket” and “Always Been You” garnering the most popularity.

Electronic DJ and production duo Louis The Child recently released a track with artist BabyJake called “Somewhere Else.”

The duo has worked with a variety of artists in the past, and their 2020 project “Here For Now” shows them collaborating with EARTHGANG, Foster the People and fellow THON performer Quinn XCII.

More popular tracks from the duo include “Better Not” and “Slow Down Love.”

MORE THON COVERAGE

