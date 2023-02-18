As part of one of the essentials for every THON Weekend, a clear, stadium-approved bag has become more than just a place to put your belongings — it’s become a fashion statement and a lifesaver.

However, many people may be left wondering what to do with their bags after THON Weekend 2023 ends.

Whether you’re staying for the whole 46 hours or just for a little while, here are a few ideas of what to do next with your clear bag.

Attend graduations

Whether it's for a loved one or that one friend you never thought was going to get their degree, going to a graduation can be an unforgettable event.

Most universities have a clear bag policy at major events like graduations — so reuse your useful and stylish clear bag alongside a hug and tears of pride.

Go to your favorite concerts and comedy shows

Who wants to see their favorite artist empty-handed?

Despite venues and arenas having different rules, often they’re not foreign to clear bag policies.

Instead of risking losing a prized position like a credit card or a phone, forget about that stress while singing to your favorite songs or laughing at your favorite jokes while securing all of your possessions in a stylish clear bag.

Move, dance and have the most fun without checking your pockets every 10 to 15 seconds.

Use it as your own canvas

Anything in life can become an artistic project if you put your mind into it, so why would a clear bag be an exception?

A clear bag can actually be the ideal canvas — one where you can draw whatever you want with the assistance of Sharpies or waterproof markers.

From inspirational quotes to drawings of cows playing board games, this clear bag can become your own personalized artistic piece.

If you're waiting for the perfect moment to partake in the ever-growing DIY culture, this is it.

Incorporate it in your Halloween costume

Whether you want to dress as a Ziploc bag or as Jules from "Euphoria," clear bags can be that one staple piece that completes your costume.

Why buy more things when you can reuse pieces as useful as your THON bag?

Style it as your everyday bag

There's something special about pairing an outfit with a clear bag. Even Marc Jacobs has done it with “The Tote Bag" — now an iconic staple accessory.

A clear bag can become the new satchel, as it can bring edge to a casual outfit or a special touch to a more elevated outfit.

Fashion is limitless, and something as unexpected as a clear tote bag can help bring more color to your closet.

MORE THON CONTENT

What could have been added to the THON 2023 Line Dance | Blog Now hours into THON Weekend 2023 and several Line Dances later, the songs in the dance highl…