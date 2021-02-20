Normally, THON requires dancers to spend almost two full days awake and on their feet.

However, due to this year’s establishment of the resting period from 12-6 a.m., dancers have a choice of whether they want to follow tradition or take advantage of this rare opportunity — one that could never return for the hundreds of THON participants.

So, for the first and hopefully last time, here are some tips for dancers deciding to get some rest for their six hour slumber.

Maintain a set routine

A pre-bedtime routine is critical for a good night’s sleep.

This routine should ideally consist of at least 30 minutes of relaxing activities such as quiet reading, listening to soothing music or low-impact stretching.

Dancers could most definitely listen to the Alma Mater on loop, read The Daily Collegian, or engage in a much-deserved post THON stretch session with their dancing pairs at this time.

Refrain from using electronics

Melatonin is the hormone that enhances sleep production.

In order to increase your melatonin production, it's best to reduce the amount of bright light exposure in your room and to disconnect from all devices at least 30 minutes before bedtime.

It's suggested that dancers performing in their dorms turn off their vibrant LED lights and make sure their phones are completely turned off before their snooze.

Monitor caffeine intake

Some dancers may rely on caffeinated beverages such as coffee, energy drinks or sodas to help them get through the jam-packed weekend.

However, it's highly advised that caffeine be avoided at least four to six hours before bedtime.

So, for dancers, make sure you purchase your venti caramel frappes from the HUB Starbucks at a time that is appropriate for maximum sleep production.

Keep a sleep diary

Struggling to keep up with class work during THON?

One of the best ways to relieve stress and have a clear head before you fall asleep is to keep a diary in order to stay organized during times of worry.

It would probably be a good idea for dancers to make a quick trip to the bookstore before to purchase all the notebooks, white boards, or sticky notes that they need to stay on top of their assignments.

Limit late night food intake

Although it may be encouraged at other times of the day, eating a Primanti Bros sandwich after your shift might not be the best option for dancers.

Scientists seem to agree on a theory that one should refrain from eating large meals at least three hours before bedtime.

Therefore, my best recommendation is that dancers try to order their Uber Eats before 9 p.m. so that THON 2021 can be as enjoyable and comfortable as possible.

