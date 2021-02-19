First line dance
Even during the first virtual THON, there are still multiple ways to contribute.

To donate to THON, visit donate.thon.org. There, potential donors can decide how they want to donate. They can make a general donation or a donation to a specific student organization.

There is also information on how viewers can start their own fundraisers.

People can also text "THON" to 41444 which will send them a link where they can automatically donate $10 or more. 

