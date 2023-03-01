With 707 dancers participating in THON Weekend 2023, many stayed awake for the full 46 hours, and Penn State medical faculty weighed in on the possible toll THON may take on their bodies.

For dancers, being awake for two days may leave them with repercussions.

Jennifer Soler participated as a dancer for the Puerto Rican Student Association to promote the "good cause."

Throughout the weekend, Soler (senior-premedicine) said she felt as if "everything was a dream."

"It was so weird — just trying to stay awake was hard," Soler said. "It was also hard to keep track of time, but I got Skittles since the sensation of eating something sour helps."

There were some moments, Soler said, when the exhaustion got the best of her, causing her to “cry of exasperation.”

Soler said the environment also helped her, especially in stressful moments.

"I felt that I wasn't alone. Even if it was just a stranger, everyone was supportive and understanding, " Soler said.

The THON Executive Committee revealed the THON 2023 total as $15,006,132.46 — breaking the single-year fundraising record for the second year.

MORE THON CONTENT

Tiredness is just one of the effects experienced by dancers, according to Penn State Health Medical Group nurse practitioner Mary White.

White said "dancers experience extreme exhaustion and dehydration” over the course of the 46 hours.

"Short-term effects include lack of [hydration] and dizziness due to loss of body control," White said. "Dancers need to be able to hydrate, as they may experience loss of muscle control; it is possible for your head to drop uncontrollably or your knees to suddenly buckle, causing sprains."

White said she would recommend "having a medical check-up before participating, as some students may suffer from tension headaches due to exhaustion."

As the dancers stand for 46 hours, White said the sleep deprivation has a similar effect on the body as stress, “which can cause a feeling of paranoia and extreme anxiety."

Despite experiencing these sensations in the short term, Dr. Raymond Hohl, who works at Penn State Medical Center in Hershey, said it’s "unlikely to develop any long-term symptoms."

Hohl said while dancers may feel "tired and sore for a few days," he doesn't think there are any long-term effects since THON is only once a year.

"Even so, there are complications because when someone stands up for a long time, it increases your epinephrine, resulting in a decrease of blood volume," Hohl said. "This causes you to feel dizzy and lightheaded. You lose the ability to speak since it is hard to concentrate on a conversation."

MORE THON CONTENT

Penn State students recall their favorite THON Weekend 2023 memories As students recover from THON Weekend 2023 and the activities therein, some reminisced on th…