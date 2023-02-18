THON dancers have to consider many hurdles when deciding to dance. For some, their dietary restrictions are factors they have to prepare for.

“[I’ve] always wanted to dance for a really long time… all my siblings were involved in [THON] and greek life, so I knew going into it that nothing was gonna hold me back from it,” Olivia Mancuso said.

Mancuso (senior-public relations) is representing Kappa Kappa Gamma and Delta Chi.

Evelyn Benvenuto said she wasn’t concerned about her dietary restriction as a THON dancer.

“I was on [Dancer Relations] my freshman year, so I knew that they helped dancers that had dietary restrictions,” Benvenuto said. “I knew that they had Snack Shack and the peanut butter and jelly making station, which was definitely a comforting thing for me.”

Benvenuto (senior-marketing) is representing Sigma Delta Tau.

“I knew that there were going to be some restrictions with the meals that they give out, so I was prepared for that,” Mancuso said. “I came prepared with medication if I needed it.

THON dancers with dietary restrictions can also bring some of their own snacks and meals.

“I brought some granola bars and things and my [Dancer Relations captain] has been really good about, if I need anything, bringing it down,” Mancuso said.

Benvenuto said there was a section to fill out dietary restrictions when applying to be a dancer.

“When you filled out your application, you got a special email tailored to you if they had more questions,” Benvenuto said. “So there are meals that I could bring my own food for, like the Subway meal we just had, I made pasta and fried rice.”

As for getting pre-made meals to the BJC, Benvenuto said the process was easy.

“Basically, you prepare your food Thursday night and then you bring it to your [Dancer Relations Captain]... and they have a little refrigerator, and it says what meal numbers I’m having,” Benvenuto said. “They even microwave it for you.”

Despite her dietary restriction, Mancuso feels comfortable with the food THON provides.

“There’s snack bar stations that they have, and they do a really wide selection of vegetables and fruits too, which are great because obviously, I try and consume things that’ll keep me energized rather than going for potato chips or candy,” Mancuso said. “That will upset my stomach.”

Mancuso said THON has been great at accommodating her dietary restriction.

“They do a really great job at finding things for everyone,” Mancuso said. “The breakfast today was really great. There were pancakes and waffles and stuff, but I had the oatmeal.”

Benvenuto said she would like to see a few more fresh options for dancers.

“I think they should improve on having more fresh fruit,” Benvenuto said. “They have carrots, which are considered a vegetable, and that I appreciate, but the bananas are about it.”

However, overall, Benvenuto has been enjoying the food options THON provides.

“It’s been so good… I think it’s cool that they get it all sponsored and catered,” Benvenuto said. “Everything is really nice.”

