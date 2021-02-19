It’s not often that food offers people a chance to make a difference. Yet this year, Snackpass, a new food ordering app, is giving Penn State students a chance to fight pediatric cancer.

Snackpass is partnering with THON to contribute to the cause. For each time someone signs up on the app and uses the invitation code “thon1000,” Snackpass will donate $1 to THON, according to Leith Steel, account strategist for Snackpass.

According to Steel, Snackpass will donate up to $20,000 dollars in the partnership.

Snackpass is an app in which students can order food from local restaurants in downtown State College for either pickup or delivery. Snackpass also has a social aspect where users can send each other “points” that build up into rewards and discounts for users.

Conor Barber, the communications director for THON, said the partnership sparked excitement between the two groups.

“I think we were both excited about this opportunity, as the app is really useful and nice for college students,” Barber said via email.

Steel said Snackpass users who join will be offered 25% off an açai bowl from Playa Bowls, 30% off a milkshake from BRGR and 50% off up to three Yallah Tacos in a single order.

Those who join during THON weekend don’t need to use their discount over the three days to claim the reward. The discounts will be redeemable after THON for a set amount of time, which will vary depending on the restaurant, according to Steel.

MORE THON COVERAGE

Meet the 2021 Penn State THON Captains | Part 1 In the first video of a three-part series, various THON 2021 captains introduce themselves a…

Claudia Haimovici, the lead for growth marketing and brand for Snackpass, said the app joined in the partnership with THON after working with Snackpass’s ambassadors at Penn State.

Haimovici said Snackpass aims to integrate within the communities they seek to join, and Snackpass sees THON as a way to become part of the Penn State community.

“At each school we join, we want to be an integral part of the community,” Haimovici said via email. “THON weekend is a huge annual event at Penn State, so we knew we needed to get involved and see how we could support this great charity and the broader Penn State community in their efforts.”

The app, founded by Jamie Marshall and other Yale students in 2017, is currently used at over 14 universities, including the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Michigan, Yale and Harvard.

Benjamin Rubenstein, the lead for business development and expansion for Snackpass, said one of Snackpass’s goals is to garner trust among users and restaurants that are part of the platform.

“We do this by not only providing them with the best smoothie deal but investing in the clubs and initiatives they care about — like THON at Penn State,” Rubenstein said via email.