During the first virtual THON, the Penn State Panhellenic Council is still working to make a difference in the new format.

According to President Alayna Zenghetti, the Panhellenic Council coordinates and supports its 20 chapters in its efforts to raise money for THON.

To Zenghetti (junior-advertising and public relations), the Panhellenic Council has been able to continue bringing energy and enthusiasm to THON — even over Zoom.

“Panhellenic has found unique and creative ways to engage our members in chapters virtually while creating meaningful memories and connections,” Zenghetti said.

The Panhellenic Council itself also benefits THON through monetary donations. This year, the council donated $5,000, according to Vice President for Standards Delilah Kalle.

Kalle (junior-human development and family studies) is also a member of Sigma Delta Tau. According to Kalle, Sigma Delta Tau was able to maintain its relationship with its families through virtual interaction.

To Kalle, the most rewarding part of THON is “seeing [the families’] faces smiling so bright all weekend.”

“You are able to make such a significant and inspirational difference in something that is bigger than yourself,” Kalle said. “It is the most amazing 46 hours of your entire life.”

Samantha Storliono is the executive vice president of the Panhellenic Council. Storliono (junior-kinesiology) said virtual THON is missing some of her favorite parts of the weekend.

“Being able to stand in the BJC and see all of the kids run around with bubbles, laughing and playing games is one of my favorite parts, yet the virtual format has eliminated that aspect,” Storliono said.

Nevertheless, Storliono said she believes nothing can “limit the passion” Penn State students have for the fight against pediatric cancer.

“Our community is so strong, resilient and can face any challenge,” Storliono said.

In the future, the Panhellenic Council plans to continue and increase its contributions to THON.

“THON is without a doubt an extremely important part of Panhellenic,” Zenghetti said. “I hope that our involvement continues to grow even more.”

MORE THON COVERAGE