Penn State students aren’t the only ones who raise money for THON.

The Dance Marathon Alumni Interest Group is an organization that gives alumni the opportunity to remain an active part of the THON community.

"Hope from Coast to Coast" is a fundraiser the organization hosts every year benefiting THON. It started five years ago as a virtual event in which alumni would run or walk as many miles as they could in the week leading up to THON.

This year, though, the fundraiser entailed a 46-Day Fitness Challenge in which participants were tasked with completing 46 minutes of physical activity for the 46 days leading up to THON — starting on Jan. 4 and ending on Feb. 19.

According to Alex Ruf, the director of "Hope from Coast to Coast," the fundraiser had 138 donors and raised over $13,000 as of Feb. 18. It also had eight team fundraisers.

She added that the 30 participants in the event walked over 7 million steps and over 4,000 miles.

While the event is typically virtual, Mike Richardson, events director for DMAIG, said this year presented its own challenges.

Richardson, who served as the overall THON chair and graduated from Penn State in 1981 with a degree in marketing, Ruf for organizing the event despite the challenges.

“It’s been a very good learning experience,” Ruf, who graduated in 2017 with a degree in supply chain management and Spanish, said.

Ruf added that one side effect of the coronavirus was an increase in philanthropic behavior, which has greatly benefited the organization's fundraiser.

During her senior year at Penn State, Ruf was a captain for the Alumni Engagement Committee. After she graduated, she immediately became involved with DMAIG.

“Building that partnership and that bridge between the THON Executive Committee and DMAIG has been so incredible,” she said.

Ruf said a positive aspect of her time working with THON was that “it was remarkable to meet so many people."

For Richardson, his “reconnection” with THON after joining DMAIG has been one of his favorite experiences as a Penn State alumnus.

Robert Dietz was another participant in the "Hope from Coast to Coast" fundraiser.

Dietz, who graduated from Penn State in 2008 with a degree in supply chain management and information systems, is a DMAIG advocate, meaning he contacts alumni who may be interested in continuing to work with THON after graduation on behalf of the organization.

This year, Dietz did not feel his role in the fundraiser was impacted much by the coronavirus as the fundraiser was mostly virtual. He said some in-person events — like a cycling event in Pittsburgh — were canceled.

Dietz said one of his favorite parts of working with DMAIG is hearing older alumni's THON stories.

“Hearing their THON stories from back in the day when THON was in its infancy was really cool to hear.”

MORE THON COVERAGE

Ranking 4 years of THON Line Dances | Opinion I’m not one to dance, yet I still hold the THON Line Dances near and dear to my heart.