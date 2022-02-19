As THON takes place in person this year, Penn State students like Eric Folmar said this could mean a higher total in comparison to last year.

In 2021, THON raised $10,638,078.62 with a fully virtual fundraising year and dance marathon weekend. Comparatively, in 2020, THON raised $11,696,942.38 – and Folmar (senior-mechanical engineering) said he thinks this year could mark another $11 million milestone.

“We haven’t hit $11 million in a while,” Folmar said. “I feel like this could be the year, honestly.”

Folmar said he anticipated a lower total last year, considering the state of the economy, but expects a better turnout this year “based on how good last year was” and because “things are only better economically than they were [last year].”

Bradley Medina also hopes to see THON reach the $11 million mark.

“Honestly, with the pandemic really affecting Penn State as a whole last year, THON raised so much more than I expected,” Medina (junior-psychology) said. “I think, now, being in person… we’re gonna raise even more.”

Folmar added that an in person THON “definitely” created “a lot of energy," but he said he isn’t sure if that necessarily equates to more money raised.

Though, Medina said he would like to believe that participating in person “definitely will have a bigger impact than any of us could expect.”

Similarly, Kendall Kutzavitch said she thinks “everyone is trying a lot harder” this year, especially due to the financial damage that the coronavirus pandemic dealt.

MORE THON COVERAGE

Penn State students react to THON 2022 Line Dance moves, lyrics When THON's 2022 Line Dance was revealed Friday night, the dance moves and its lyrics were i…

“It’s just a whole different perspective with a financial crisis [from the past year] and everything [THON is doing] for these kids, because the whole world is in a different place right now,” Kutzavitch (freshman-international politics) said. “People are more willing to help.”

Moreover, Kutzavitch said she thinks “a lot more people want to step in and help” after the coronavirus pandemic, because “you can’t take things for granted anymore, especially with these kids.”

In light of recent trends promoting widespread financial support like “Small Business Saturday" — the day after Black Friday where people are encouraged to shop locally — Blake Little said she feels people are inclined to donate to “good causes, too.” Ultimately, Little (freshman-biobehavioral health) said the grand total for THON this year will hit $11 million.

Hayden Nunner thinks big with hopes for a higher number reaching up to $15 million. However, TJ Lesko said he thinks the total may be closer to $11.2 million, adding that he has “the highest expectations for his first year” participating in THON.

“I think that the first year we’re back in person, it’s much more excitement [and] more money raised," Nunner (junior-supply chain management) said, standing by his guess.

This year, Nunner said he feels more excited to come out and participate in person than in 2021 during a virtual THON.

“I wasn’t as enthusiastic about it last year,” he said. “Being able to be here [this year] – it’s a different type of energy.”

The two shared that they held “high expectations” due to the high volume of people in attendance. Lesko (junior-communications) said he thinks the excitement built up this year as individuals awaited the return of an in-person THON, which could translate into a higher final total.

“Excitement [attracts] more people, more money,” Lesko said.

MORE THON COVERAGE