To conclude a weekend of dancing, energy and vibrancy, THON’s executive committee typically jumps while revealing the year’s THON fundraising total.

Last year, THON raised a total of $11,696,943.38.

However, many Penn State students think the total this year will be lower because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Angeline Panagi and Alana Sweeney both said they think the shift to virtual fundraising will affect the total.

“I know it has been difficult to get my committee together for in-person stuff, and I think it has made it difficult for people to bond,” Panagi (senior-neuropsychology) said.

Sweeney expressed her frustrations with the lack of in-person fundraising.

“I haven’t seen as many people in the HUB being able to fundraise in-person,” Sweeney (sophomore-materials science and engineering) said. “The freshmen who haven’t gotten to experience it or get to meetings don’t fully understand what THON is about, so they haven't been able to push their donor drives as much as last year.”

Arden Hagman said the idea of THON being virtual might “turn people off a little” and predicted a THON total of $11 million this year.

“It’s a different and weird year,” Hagman (junior-business management) said. “I don’t know if there is as much disposable income this year as there was in previous years.”

Shagun Lakhia also said the coronavirus will affect the total.

“I think people are more cognizant of the pandemic right now,” Lakhia (junior-biomedical engineering) said.

However, some students like Emily Simpson and Maura Scanlon said they think the 2021 total will surpass last year’s.

Simpson (freshman-theater design and technology) predicts a total of $13 million this year, and Scanlon (freshman-business) predicts a total of $12.5 million.

“Every year, they do more and more for THON, so I think there is no reason to think that the pandemic would stop them from meeting their goal and surpassing it,” Simpson said. “I have been seeing a lot of fundraising stuff going around, and people are just generous in general.”

Scanlon echoed Simpson’s sentiments.

“I feel like, because it is not in person, people will feel more inclined to donate,” Scanlon said.

Anna Goodrow also said she thinks people are “really generous” this year.

“I think people are in a position where they can’t give as much as they used to,” Goodrow (freshman-education) said, “but I know there are still people who can and are really willing to help out because they know there are those who can’t.”

