For a total of 12 hours of THON 2021, the live footage shuts off and dancers get a break, which means there are 12 hours of undocumented THON content.

Dancers can spend their time any way they want for six hours on Friday night and Saturday night from midnight to 6 a.m.

Alden Iaconis, a Media Relations captain for THON, said any dancer’s decision to rest or keep dancing through the night is based on “listening to their bodies” and doing what is best for each individual.

“We have encouraged dancers and the THON community to take a break when they feel necessary,” Iaconis (junior-public relations) said. “They definitely don't have those same resources that they have at the Bryce Jordan Center.”

Matt Bowers, a member of Band Together, said he stood throughout the break and plans on standing for the full 46 hours.

“There have definitely been points when my feet were getting sore and I was getting tired,” Bowers (senior-wildlife science) said. “But really I feel like there's been a decent amount of distractions that have been keeping me busy.”

To distract himself from standing, Bowers said he put together a puzzle and did stretches to make sure his legs didn’t get locked in place.

“I would have a tennis ball at my feet so that I could stretch out and massage my feet as I was standing and watching [TV],” Bowers said.

While Bowers said he's doing his best to keep standing, he won’t “necessarily force it.”

For Elizabeth Bagley, a family relations chair for Band Together, the break gave her time to catch up on sleep.

“I’m prone to migraines, so it’s important that I get enough sleep,” Bagley (sophomore-human development and family studies) said. “It's actually the only reason I can do THON this year.”

Bagley said she thinks other dancers can relate to her situation and appreciates the periods of rest.

“I'm sure I'm not the only person who looked at a 46-hour THON and said, ‘I want to do that, but my body says, ‘No, I can't,’’” Bagley said.

To keep herself energized before and after the breaks, Bagley said she's been in and out of Zoom rooms open to friends, family and alumni.

“[They] come in and talk with us and help us keep busy so we’re not thinking about what time it is,” Bagley said.

Lizzie Giacobe, a family relations chair for Band Together, said she stayed awake throughout the break but took the time to rest as well.

“It was really nice, because I didn't have to focus on standing the whole time,” Giacobe (sophomore-microbiology) said.

To keep herself busy, Giacobe said she watched “Will & Grace” and went on a walk with a few friends.

“I think it would be hard to [stay standing] without the atmosphere in the BJC that's normally there,” Giacobe said. “But we still got to have the flexibility to do what we wanted to support THON.”

Sarah Stitzel, who is dancing for her sorority Pi Beta Phi and is a Special Events captain for THON, said she watched the livestream and used the dancer website as a guide during the break.

Stitzel (senior-biobehavioral health) said Dancer Relations committee members emphasized “taking rest when it was needed, listening to what our bodies were telling us, definitely drinking plenty of water, trying to eat [and] stretching.”

To motivate herself throughout the 46 hours, Stitzel said she loves reading notes from her family and friends, as well as texting and calling her THON family.

“They mean so much to me,” Stitzel said. “This is, for me, the least that I can do, and it's the greatest privilege to be able to dance.”

Stitzel said she would advise other dancers to remember why they got involved in THON in the first place to keep themselves motivated.

“Taking that time to be present in the moment — whether that be a dance break or a stretch — or taking a second to get a drink of water [is important during dancer breaks]," Stizel said.

Stitzel also said she recognizes that every dancer has different needs and inspirations to keep their spirits high throughout the weekend.

“It is what you make it, and that's what we keep telling ourselves,” Stitzel said. “We're trying to remember why we're doing this and just staying true to that has been what's most important for me this weekend.”

