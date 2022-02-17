THON, Penn State’s 50-year-old student-run philanthropy, fundraises for Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by pediatric cancer emotionally and financially.

For students to raise millions of dollars each year, it starts at the core, which consists of the 16 committees made up of captains designed to take care of each and every angle of THON.

The 16 committees are Communications, Donor & Alumni Relations: Alumni Relations, Donor & Alumni Relations: Development, Dancer Relations, Entertainment, Finance, Family Relations, Hospitality, Merchandise, OPPerations, Public Relations, Rules & Regulations: Event Safety, Rules & Regulations: Fundraising Safety, Special Events, Supply Logistics and Technology.

Some of the money comes from THON committees, which are formed at the start of the new school year, so around the first week of September every year. Each committee is assigned a specific role to make THON Weekend possible.

After THON, the committees disband, so they can make new ones at the start of the new school year.

These committees consist of Penn State students, but they aren’t the only ones who raise money, for all Penn State organizations can raise money for THON like athletics, fraternities and sororities, as well as alumni also donate. There are also plenty of special interest organizations dedicated to raising money for THON.

Some of the ways that students reel in donations is by bake sales, challenges, garage sales and having local restaurants give a percentage of their profits to THON.

The year’s worth of donations are then culminated into the 46-hour dance marathon that takes place in the Bryce Jordan Center.

The students dance for 46 hours straight without stopping, but events like performances, pep rallies and other clock-burning activities take place to occupy the time.

After 46 hours, the grand total of money raised is announced to the public in a reveal, and then the cycle resets, and THON preparations start back up in September.

