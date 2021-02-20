THON mail has been a facet of the THON experience for years, allowing those unable to attend the event themselves the opportunity to showcase their support.

Even with this year’s virtual format, THON found a way to continue the tradition.

Brock Molloy, a dancer relations mail captain this year, said one of the new additions to the THON mail system was contact-free drop-offs.

“This year, we have collected mail for all dancers who are dancing in State College,” Molloy (senior-plant biology) said via email. “We have organized contactless drop-offs where Dancer Relations Committee members will drop off dancer mail during Mail Call time.”

Grace Murray, a dancer this year, said she felt THON mail “was still super fun” this year and was “the same as last year.”

“I think it was done super well as if it were in the [Bryce Jordan Center],” Murray (junior-kinesiology) said. “I felt like nothing changed.”

Leah Byman said the importance of THON mail is its more personable aspect, which differs from text messages.

“My friends were excited to write the letters,” Byman (senior-supply chain information systems) said. “There’s something more cathartic or more emotional reading a letter than just texting someone. … I think it’s just cool to sit down and write someone a letter you really care about.”

Molloy said “THON 2021 Mail Call has found ways to inspire every dancer,” and said Penn State’s commonwealth campuses have still taken part in this year’s event.

“Regardless of where our dancers are dancing, we have collected letters from their supporters in order to make this weekend an impactful experience for all dancers,” Molloy said. “Dancers at Penn State’s 19 commonwealth campuses are participating in Mail Call as well through coordinated letter distribution.”

Murray said she is expecting more people to participate in THON mail this year due to the virtual setting.

“People thought it was almost more important to send their support because it was going to be a lot more complicated to dance from home,” Murray said.

Byman also projects more mail this year compared to prior THON events and thinks it will be easier due to the change of format.

“There will definitely be more letters, and I think it would be easier because people have the time to do it,” Byman said. “With everything being virtual, everything has more structure to it and that people are connected more.”

Even with the changes to this year’s THON event, Molloy said the THON community persevered.

“We have gotten thousands of letters from all over the country this year,” Molloy said. “It has been great to see the resiliency of the THON community as we join together in support of our dancers.”

