Previously, many associated THON with students fundraising on the side of the road. But, canning fundraisers were banned in 2018, and the coronavirus pandemic prevented most in-person fundraising, so many organizations are relying on social media and virtual fundraisers.

Jules Santoro, a THON chair for Delta Zeta, said her sorority had to shift to Zoom fundraisers, online fundraisers, and anything “virtual and safe.”

Initially, Santoro (senior-rehabilitation and human services) had concerns about the shift to virtual fundraising.

“I was worried throughout the year, because our total was low and stagnant. But within recent weeks, our funds have skyrocketed, and we beat our total from last year,” Santoro said.

Santoro said there were many ways the coronavirus affected fundraising. Her main concern was remote chapter meetings.

“We weren't able to communicate with one another in person. Everything was via Zoom, Facebook or GroupMe,” Santoro said.

Caitlin Brennan, the family relations chair for Zeta Tau Alpha, said the coronavirus made people “very cautious of [in-person] fundraising.”

“I think that a lot more has been pushed on social media than ever before, and people have gotten a lot more creative with Instagram,” Brennan (senior-elementary and early childhood education) said.

To adapt to no-contact fundraising methods, her organization did takeout dinner fundraisers and used THONvelopes.

Although Santoro and Brennan didn’t see a decrease in funds, Brian Ariata, the family relations chair for Tri-STATE, said he expected its total would be “lower from previous years.” He said he believes “everyone is in the same boat.”

“I think the economy didn't do as well, and [there is] higher unemployment with Covid, and people were either not inclined to give or give as much as usual,” Ariata (senior-political science) said.

Another issue Ariata saw was with recruiting new members.

“Getting people [who] were not involved with us before this year to keep returning and get involved is definitely difficult,” Ariata said. “The less members we have, the less THONvelopes we are sending out, and the less donor drive donations we are getting.”

Ariata said his organization had to “emphasize the importance” of THONvelopes and its online donor drive, as well as incorporating more social media pushes for fundraising.

“Even though it has been a difficult year for a number of reasons, THON is still happening, and we do it so we can celebrate the awesome moments.”

