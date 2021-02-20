Most Penn State seniors didn’t expect their last year participating in THON to be virtual, but some are trying to make the best of it.

Danae Rivers never had the chance to volunteer in THON, because it conflicted with her track schedule. But, this year she found time.

Rivers (senior-art) said she has always been interested in giving back to the community, and she believes raising money for children with cancer is one of the best ways to do that.

“It is an opportunity to impact other people,” Rivers said.

Being involved in an organization like THON that’s so big comes with its ups and downs, Rivers said, because it can be exciting yet overwhelming.

“Being able to fundraise in such a short amount of time has made me exhausted,” Rivers said.

Although Rivers didn’t get to experience an in-person THON, she said that’s the least of her worries, and she’s just happy to be a part of something that supports the community.

“This opportunity has capped off my time at Penn State,” Rivers said.

Jennifer Krolikowski has been involved with THON since her freshman year. She said she went from being a Rules and Regulations committee member her freshman year to a Hospitality captain now.

Krolikowski (senior-supply chain and information systems) said members of the Hospitality committee work on “feeding and fueling the fight.” She said this means making sure dancers and families are energized throughout their time in the Bryce Jordan Center.

Although she won’t be frying chicken tenders or running the registers, Krolikowski said she’s looking forward to serving a captain meal in the BJC.

“I’m going to be there [for] 3 hours tops,” Krolikowski said. “Although that is abnormal during a THON year, it makes it more exciting.”

Krolikowski said THON has brought her nothing but joy, laughter and great friendships over the past few years, and there’s nothing else she would rather do.

“Raising money for pediatric cancer research and helping families means the world to me,” Krolikowski said.

Although it’s her senior year and THON looks different, Krolikowski said the dance marathon is still special because it shows how strong THON is.

“Cancer is moving forward, therefore THON moves forward with it,” Krolikowski said.

Similarly, Jenna Dettorre said she’s been involved with THON since she came to Penn State. This year, she’s a Special Events captain and a first-time dancer.

“I am super excited, although I know the experience is going to be different,” Dettorre (senior-elementary education) said.

Dettorre said during her previous years involved in THON, she supported people as much as possible — whether it was ensuring the dancers were energized or making sure everyone had water. This year, she said it’ll be interesting with her organization members now supporting her.

After she found out THON would be virtual, Dettorre said she was upset, but there was nothing she could do but make the best of it.

“I cried for days about it, because THON is one of the best weekends of my life,” Dettorre said.

Dettorre said she and her roommates are going to spend the weekend by switching out their decorations and doing different activities to make it as close to being in the BJC as possible.

“No other group of dancers will get to say they danced amid a pandemic and got to do it from home.”

