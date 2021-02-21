THON 2020, piggyback ride
Buy Now

A dancer relations committee member gives a piggyback ride to a dancer during the final four hours of Penn State THON at the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.

 Aabha Vora

The Dancer Relations Committee is vital to keeping dancers on their feet. However, this year’s virtual format brought a unique set of logistical challenges.

According to DR Captains Domenic Zangrilli and Kylie Hoffman, “interactions with dancers still remain crucial to [DR's] purpose."

DR Committee members use “inspiration” and “encouragement” to care for the “physical, emotional and mental health of the dancers,” according to Zangrilli and Hoffman.

DRCMs have tried to interact with dancers as much as possible. This includes Zoom and FaceTime meetings.

Moreover, DRCMs were allowed to meet with their dancers as long as they wore masks and followed social distancing guidelines.

These interactions can consist of “virtual check-ins, as well as outdoor activities like meetings for walks with masks on.” They also delivered food to their dancers through “contactless drop-offs,” according Zangrilli and Hoffman.

Sophia Lucidi, who has been a THON dancer for four years, said the DRCMs did well this year.

Lucidi (senior-business management) said the stretches her DRCMs showed her this year helped her stay in shape throughout the weekend.

“This is a crazy, crazy world that we’re living in today, and I know everyone has put their best foot forward for THON this year."

MORE THON COVERAGE 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

William Aguirre is a crime and courts reporter at The Daily Collegian. He is a sophomore studying digital and print journalism with a minor in ethics.