The Dancer Relations Committee is vital to keeping dancers on their feet. However, this year’s virtual format brought a unique set of logistical challenges.

According to DR Captains Domenic Zangrilli and Kylie Hoffman, “interactions with dancers still remain crucial to [DR's] purpose."

DR Committee members use “inspiration” and “encouragement” to care for the “physical, emotional and mental health of the dancers,” according to Zangrilli and Hoffman.

DRCMs have tried to interact with dancers as much as possible. This includes Zoom and FaceTime meetings.

Moreover, DRCMs were allowed to meet with their dancers as long as they wore masks and followed social distancing guidelines.

These interactions can consist of “virtual check-ins, as well as outdoor activities like meetings for walks with masks on.” They also delivered food to their dancers through “contactless drop-offs,” according Zangrilli and Hoffman.

Sophia Lucidi, who has been a THON dancer for four years, said the DRCMs did well this year.

Lucidi (senior-business management) said the stretches her DRCMs showed her this year helped her stay in shape throughout the weekend.

“This is a crazy, crazy world that we’re living in today, and I know everyone has put their best foot forward for THON this year."

