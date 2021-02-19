College curriculum can be rigorous — some students need seemingly unlimited time to complete their work.

So, with 46 hours of the weekend dedicated to THON, some dancers are feeling the weight of homework.

Sarah Knappman, a dancer with the Penn State Tapestry Dance Company, said she has a lot of homework this week.

Knappman (senior-biomedical and mechanical engineering) said she's usually on top of her work, but the week leading up to THON is different.

“[I had] to plan out for the week leading up [to THON], and even a few days after THON as well, so I can focus on the weekend [and] be present,” Knappman said.

By finishing work before THON, Knappman said she believes the weekend will be more enjoyable.

However, Knappman said she isn't stressed about the weekend, because she anticipated the amount of work she needed to get done.

“It’s just a matter of executing everything I need to before the weekend starts,” Knappman said.

Jacob Zeigler, an independent dancer, said he's planned ahead.

Zeigler (junior-mechanical engineering) said most of his assignments are due on Fridays, so he chose to take advantage of the time leading up to THON to get work done.

He said he isn’t stressed about classwork going into the weekend because of the nature of his major.

“With my major comes a general amount of stress, because there’s a lot of different material and assignments," Zeigler said. "But I’m not worried about not being able to get it done."

Zeigler said the work during the week before THON will pay off over the weekend, so he's looking forward to the dance marathon.

For Cara Kohlmayer, a dancer with Delta Zeta, her work seemed to be multiplying. Kohlmayer (senior-marketing) said since she doesn’t have the weekend to study, there's an added level of stress.

“All the assignments due this weekend, obviously, I’m not gonna be able to do, so I feel like I’ve kinda had almost double the work," Kohlmayer said. "It’s a little overwhelming, because I’m trying to lay low and prepare myself for the weekend."

Kohlmayer said she has most of her homework done already, which gives her a sense of relief going into the weekend. But, she said she had to email professors for extensions on other assignments.

“It’s not gonna be another stressor for me as I’m trying to keep my head right and push through the weekend.”

