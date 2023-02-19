This year, THON Weekend 2023 welcomed 707 dancers to the floor to raise money for the Four Diamonds Fund, which benefits families impacted by pediatric cancer. While the dancers persist through the 46 hours on the floor, there have been many students standing in solidarity from the stands.

Megan Velez has been standing in the Bryce Jordan Center stands for “a majority of the time,” she said.

Velez (senior-biobehavioral health) said she and her friend Sara Terzian have “two roommates and best friends [who are] dancing."

For Terzian (senior-marketing), staying at THON to support dancers is easy because she loves THON.

“I plan on staying until the end of THON,” Terzian said.

While many have gone home to take breaks throughout the event, some students have chosen to stand for the entirety of the 46 hours to support their organization’s dancers.

Alexander Royston is supporting his fraternity Phi Epsilon Kappa and said he “wanted to be able to stand as long as [he] could."

Royston (junior-kinesiology) came to THON to help support his friends on the floor “as much as possible."

However, some students in the stands “did not plan on staying the whole time,” Elizabeth Kennedy said.

“I wanted to stay here as long as possible. [At this point,] what is the point in leaving?” Kennedy (sophomore-nursing) said.

Students’ experiences of standing for 46 hours in the stands hasn't deterred them all from becoming future dancers.

“I definitely want to be a dancer in the future,” Kennedy said.

Lindsey Kirk isn't associated with an organization benefitting THON, but she still chose to stand in the BJC in support.

“It feels nice to do so, to show up for the kids,” Kirk (senior-rehabilitation and human services) said.

Jared Raggi said he chose to stay in the stands for the entire event because his best friends are dancing.

Jake Quinones took on a solidarity mindset for the weekend and said, “If [the dancers] can do it, so can I."

At this point in the 46 hours, many students plan to stay until the end of the event.

“I didn’t stay this long to not stay until the end,” Raggi (senior-economics) said.

A key motivation for some students is to see how much money was raised at the end of the event.

Quinones (senior-science) has a Final Four floor pass, and his companion Raggi is “jealous,” he said.

Whether the students are on the floor or in the stands, it remains a mental challenge for many.

To help get through the event, students suggest core beliefs to help push through the final stretch.

“This too shall pass,” Kirk said. “You can do hard things."

Standing for the full 46 hours, Kennedy said, “is a mental game… If you put your mind to something, you can accomplish it."

MORE THON COVERAGE

'Comfy' fashion choices at THON 2023 popular among dancers From cozy socks to fun costumes, dancers at THON Weekend 2023 wear all kinds of things on th…