 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Highlights from the THON 2022 Pep Rally

  • Comments

Video by Alex Osman | The Daily Collegian

The annual THON Pep Rally returned to the BJC with a White Out crowd in attendance.

Various Penn State teams took part in the event with choreographed dances. The night also featured special appearances from coaches and former athletes such as James Franklin, Pat Freiermuth and recently crowned Super Bowl champion, Nick Scott of the Los Angeles Rams.

The men’s soccer team ultimately took home the title.

MORE THON COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags